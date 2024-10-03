Unexploded Bomb Causes Airport Chaos, Flights Halted In Japan

On Wednesday, a historical bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan, disrupting air travel and leading to the cancellation of more than 80 flights. The blast created a crater about seven meters (23 feet) wide in a taxiway. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and no aircraft were on the ground at the time.

The bomb, identified as a 500-pound unexploded ordnance from World War II, detonated during normal airport operations. It is believed to have been dropped by US forces to target kamikaze planes during the war. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, assured the public that there is no risk of further explosions and that emergency responders are currently assessing the site.

Airport officials are working to reopen operations by Thursday. A bomb disposal team from Japan’s Self-Defense Forces has confirmed the nature of the explosion and is conducting further investigations to ensure the area is safe for travelers.

Miyazaki Airport was originally built in 1943 as a base for the imperial Japanese navy. Historical records indicate that other unexploded bombs have been found nearby, including in 2009 and 2011 during construction work.

The presence of unexploded ordnance remains a concern across Japan, a legacy of World War II. In 2023, approximately 2,348 bombs weighing a total of 41 tonnes were reported to have been disposed of nationwide. Local authorities are actively monitoring these remnants to ensure public safety.

As investigations continue, airport officials are focused on minimizing disruption and restoring full services for passengers at Miyazaki Airport.

