Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Unexploded Bomb Causes Airport Chaos, Flights Halted In Japan

On Wednesday, a historical bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan, disrupting air travel and leading to the cancellation of more than 80 flights.

Unexploded Bomb Causes Airport Chaos, Flights Halted In Japan

On Wednesday, a historical bomb exploded at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan, disrupting air travel and leading to the cancellation of more than 80 flights. The blast created a crater about seven meters (23 feet) wide in a taxiway. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and no aircraft were on the ground at the time.

The bomb, identified as a 500-pound unexploded ordnance from World War II, detonated during normal airport operations. It is believed to have been dropped by US forces to target kamikaze planes during the war. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, assured the public that there is no risk of further explosions and that emergency responders are currently assessing the site.

MUST READ: Australia Organizes Urgent Evacuation Flights For Citizens in Lebanon

Airport officials are working to reopen operations by Thursday. A bomb disposal team from Japan’s Self-Defense Forces has confirmed the nature of the explosion and is conducting further investigations to ensure the area is safe for travelers.

Miyazaki Airport was originally built in 1943 as a base for the imperial Japanese navy. Historical records indicate that other unexploded bombs have been found nearby, including in 2009 and 2011 during construction work.

The presence of unexploded ordnance remains a concern across Japan, a legacy of World War II. In 2023, approximately 2,348 bombs weighing a total of 41 tonnes were reported to have been disposed of nationwide. Local authorities are actively monitoring these remnants to ensure public safety.

As investigations continue, airport officials are focused on minimizing disruption and restoring full services for passengers at Miyazaki Airport.

ALSO READ: Melania Trump: ‘A Woman’s Choice’ On Abortion; Donald Trump Advocates For State Control

Filed under

Airport disruption Japan Emergency response airport Flights grounded Japan Unexploded bomb Japan WWII bomb detonation

Also Read

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox