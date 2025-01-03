Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Veteran Malayalam Writer and Journalist S Jayachandran Nair Dies At 85

S Jayachandran Nair, the distinguished Malayalam writer and senior journalist who reshaped the landscape of Malayalam magazine journalism, passed away on Thursday at the age of 85 at his residence in Bengaluru. Nair had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and breathed his last at 2.50 pm, according to sources close to him. Throughout his […]

Veteran Malayalam Writer and Journalist S Jayachandran Nair Dies At 85

S Jayachandran Nair, the distinguished Malayalam writer and senior journalist who reshaped the landscape of Malayalam magazine journalism, passed away on Thursday at the age of 85 at his residence in Bengaluru. Nair had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and breathed his last at 2.50 pm, according to sources close to him.

Throughout his career, Nair made significant contributions to both literature and journalism. His autobiography, Ente Pradakshina Vazhikal, earned him the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2012. He also won the National Award for Best Book on Cinema in 2018 for his work Mounaprararthana Pole, a detailed study of the acclaimed filmmaker G Aravindan. Nair’s involvement in cinema extended to scripting the highly praised film Piravi, directed by Shaji N Karun, which went on to win several awards.

Born in Sreevaraham, Thiruvananthapuram, Nair embarked on his journalistic career with the Kaumudi weekly. Over the years, he became a prominent figure in Malayalam journalism, contributing to various publications including Malayalarajyam, Kerala Janatha, and Kerala Kaumudi. His influence reached its peak when he became the editor of Samakalika Malayalam Weekly from 1997 to 2013, solidifying his role as a central figure in the Malayalam literary and journalistic scene.

Nair was recognized for his exceptional work with numerous accolades, including the K Balakrishnan Memorial Award, M V Pylee Journalism Award, and the C H Mohammed Koya Award. His death has left a void in the world of Malayalam journalism and literature, but his legacy will continue through his written works and contributions.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound condolences over Nair’s passing, recognizing him as a remarkable individual whose work in literature, cinema, and journalism had a lasting impact on society. The Chief Minister specifically praised Nair’s literary studies, especially his analysis of Piravi, which gained national recognition.

Nair is survived by his wife and two children. His contributions to Malayalam journalism and literature will remain cherished, ensuring his place as a monumental figure in Kerala’s cultural history.

