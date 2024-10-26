Watch Video: UK Labour MP Mike Amesbury Stands Over Man Yelling ‘You Won’t Threaten Me Again’

Labour MP Mike Amesbury was recently involved in an incident where he appeared to confront a man lying on the road, reportedly exclaiming that he would not tolerate further threats.

The 55-year-old MP has expressed his willingness to cooperate with any police inquiries as officers investigate the alleged altercation involving him.

“Felt threatened”

Mike Amesbury shared that he felt “threatened” during the early Saturday morning event, which was captured on video and circulated online. The footage depicts Mr. Amesbury pointing at the man while a bystander intervenes, pushing him away. Cheshire Police confirmed they responded to reports of an attack in Frodsham around 2:48 a.m. and that their investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Mr. Amesbury explained he was out with friends when he encountered the individual and felt threatened. He later contacted Cheshire Police himself to report the incident. While he refrained from further public comments, he affirmed his intention to remain an accessible MP for the community and pledged to support any police investigations.

We haven’t seen the run up to this – and MPs are subject to some awful abuse and intimidation, so it’s probably wise to reserve some judgement on what’s happened. But nevertheless this is incredible footage of Labour MP Mike Amesbury pic.twitter.com/nsyYlgEYHz — UK Politics Live (@UKPoliticsLive) October 26, 2024

Investigations started against Mike Amesbury

Just the previous day, Mike Amesbury had posted online about attending a community meeting with local residents on policing and safety. Notably, last June, a 56-year-old man was convicted of stalking the MP, reportedly seen peering into his constituency office and questioning security staff about their safety measures.

A Labour spokesperson acknowledged awareness of the recent incident, noting that Mike Amesbury had proactively reported it to police and is cooperating fully. Cheshire Police stated that they received a call at 2:48 a.m. on October 26 regarding an alleged assault in Frodsham, with the caller claiming he was assaulted on Main Street. Investigations are currently ongoing.

In the 2024 general election, Amesbury was elected as the MP for Runcorn and Helsby, securing 52.9% of the vote with a majority of 14,696.

