West Indies Secure Eight-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh

West Indies 104 for 2 (Matthews 34, Marufa 1-20) beat Bangladesh 103 for 8 (Nigar 39, Ramharack 4-17) by eight wickets

Karishma Ramharack’s impressive four-wicket haul, combined with Hayley Matthews’ quickfire 34, guided West Indies to a commanding eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in Sharjah. West Indies chased down their target of 104 in just 12.5 overs, securing their second win in three matches and moving to the top of Group B. With South Africa and England also sitting on four points, the race for the two semi-final spots in the group is heating up.

For Bangladesh, this defeat marks their second consecutive loss in three matches, significantly diminishing their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Their batting struggled once again, with six wickets falling for just 27 runs after being sent in to bat.

Ramharack Dominates Bangladesh

West Indies employed seven bowlers, but it was Ramharack who stole the show. She claimed a wicket in each of her four overs at various stages of the game. Her first strike came with her very first delivery, as Shathi Rani missed a sweep and was swiftly stumped by Shemaine Campbelle. Ramharack’s second over, the final one of the powerplay, saw Dilara Akter bowled after missing another sweep, exposing her middle stump.

Ramharack returned in the 13th over, keeping her lines tight and outside off, leading to Sobhana Mostary’s stumping as she misjudged an outside-off delivery. This breakthrough ended a crucial 40-run third-wicket partnership for Bangladesh. Later, during the death overs, Ramharack dismissed Ritu Moni with help from Chinelle Henry, who took an excellent running catch. Ramharack finished with figures of 4 for 17.

Nigar Sultana’s Struggle

Bangladesh began with positive intent, with their openers looking to go aerial early. Nigar Sultana started strong after the initial wickets in the powerplay, particularly taking on legspinner Afy Fletcher and hitting three boundaries in one over. She raced to 20 off 17 balls, but the momentum shifted after Mostary’s dismissal in the 13th over.

Fletcher struck twice in the 15th over, and Nigar, who had reached 27 off 27, slowed down as West Indies’ fielding faltered. Her next 17 deliveries yielded only 12 runs before she eventually fell to Matthews in the final over, trying for a big hit towards deep midwicket.

Matthews Leads WI’s Chase

Bangladesh struggled with their bowling, consistently erring on the shorter side, which allowed the West Indies batters to settle in. Matthews capitalized on these errors in the powerplay, delivering powerful shots and neutralizing the Bangladesh attack.

After a steady start, Matthews unleashed her aggression on Nahida Akter, first with a punch through cover and extra cover, and then following it up with another boundary two balls later. In the fifth over, she punished Fahima Khatun’s short delivery with an uppish punch for her third boundary, and then drove an overpitched delivery from Marufa Akter to bring up her sixth. However, Matthews’ innings came to an end at 34, when she was bowled by a nip-backer from Marufa in the eighth over.

Despite her dismissal, West Indies needed just 49 runs off 72 balls at the end of Marufa’s over. Stafanie Taylor, along with Deandra Dottin’s unbeaten 19 off seven balls, ensured that West Indies coasted to victory. Taylor retired hurt after contributing to the chase, but the damage was already done, securing an important win for her side.

