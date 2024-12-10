What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

A person of interest has been identified in the shooting death of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, with the suspect found in possession of a ghost gun made using a 3D printer. This tragic incident brings attention to the rising threat of ghost guns, untraceable firearms that are fueling increasing gun violence across the U.S.

Ghost Guns: A person of interest has been identified in the shooting death of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group. The suspect was found in possession of a ghost gun, a firearm made with a 3D printer, and is currently facing charges in Pennsylvania related to weapons, forgery, and other crimes.

Manufactured using 3D printers

This tragic incident has brought renewed attention to the growing issue of ghost guns, firearms that can be assembled from kits purchased online or manufactured using 3D printers. Lacking serial numbers, these weapons are untraceable, which is why they are often referred to as “ghost guns.”

Over the past decade, the use of ghost guns has surged, raising concerns among law enforcement and policymakers. The lack of traceability has made it increasingly difficult for authorities to track and identify these weapons, contributing to rising gun violence across the United States.

Ghost guns sold as incomplete frames

These guns are typically sold as incomplete frames and receivers that can be converted into fully functional firearms by adding other parts. The anonymity offered by these weapons makes them appealing to individuals who wish to circumvent legal restrictions.

The primary issue with ghost guns lies in their lack of serial numbers, making it impossible for law enforcement agencies to trace them back to their original owners. This lack of regulation and oversight has turned them into a major challenge for authorities, further complicating efforts to curb gun violence.

Is it legal to own ghost guns?

At the federal level, ghost guns are still legal to own. Prior to 2022, these kits could be sold without serial numbers, registration, or background checks. However, the introduction of new regulations by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in 2022 sought to change that. Under these rules, ghost gun kits must now have serial numbers, and background checks are required for their purchase.

Despite these new regulations, they have faced legal challenges. The ongoing case, Garland v. VanDerStok, which is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court, is reviewing these new rules, adding further uncertainty to the regulatory landscape.

Growing gun violence

The murder of Thompson has drawn significant attention to the rising threat of ghost guns, which are increasingly being linked to violent crimes. The incident highlights the difficulty law enforcement faces in investigating and preventing gun violence when weapons are untraceable.

In June, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis, urging the nation to treat the issue with the same urgency as other significant health concerns.

Also Read: Israel Unleashes Barrage Of Aerial Attacks Across Syria, Key Military Sites Destroyed