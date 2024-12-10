Israel Unleashes Barrage Of Aerial Attacks Across Syria, Key Military Sites Destroyed

Israel has launched its most extensive air campaign in Syria, targeting key military installations amid a political power vacuum following President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. The strikes have destroyed critical defense infrastructure, raising regional tensions and global concerns.

Near Latakia, a key port city, Israeli forces targeted an air defense facility, damaged Syrian naval ships, and struck military warehouses. In Damascus and surrounding areas, airstrikes focused on military installations, research centers, and the electronic warfare administration.

Most important military sites in Syria destroyed

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Israel “destroyed the most important military sites in Syria, including Syrian airports and their warehouses, aircraft squadrons, radars, military signal stations, and many weapons and ammunition depots in various locations in most Syrian governorates.”

According to Israeli media, citing a senior security source, the operation marks the largest aerial campaign in the history of Israel’s Air Force. SOHR noted that over the past 48 hours, Israel has conducted approximately 250 airstrikes aimed at dismantling the former regime’s military capabilities.

Reports from Damascus described the attacks as “systematic,” emphasizing that Israel aims to dismantle Syria’s defense infrastructure. The reports added that recent raids targeted key facilities, including airports in Homs, Qamishli, and Damascus, along with weapons depots and other strategic military locations.

Israel taking advantage of regime change in Syria?

Israel has also sent troops into the buffer zone on the eastern side of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights following al-Assad’s fall. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar referred to this move as a “limited and temporary step” for “security reasons.” However, United Nations peacekeepers stated that the incursion violates a 50-year ceasefire agreement that established the buffer zone.

Political analysts suggest that Israel is taking advantage of the regime change in Damascus to expand its presence in the Golan Heights and potentially beyond. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US-based Muslim advocacy group, criticized the United States for its ongoing support of Israel despite the escalating attacks. CAIR stated, “The Syrian people deserve to rebuild their country free from foreign occupation and violence.”

Far-reaching implications for region

Meanwhile, there has been no immediate response from Syria’s incoming Salvation Government. On Monday, al-Assad’s Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali announced his agreement to transfer power to the new administration.

The fall of the al-Assad government occurred rapidly after a swift offensive led by the opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). In response, Syria’s parliament expressed support for a transition, declaring its commitment to “the will of the people to build a new Syria towards a better future governed by law and justice.” The Baath Party, formerly aligned with al-Assad, announced its backing for a “transitional phase in Syria aimed at defending the unity of the country.”

As the situation evolves, Israel’s actions and Syria’s political transformation will likely have far-reaching implications for the region’s stability.

