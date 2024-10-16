What’s Next For India’s Digital Growth? Insights From Ambani & Birla!

At the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress on Tuesday, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani emphasized the need for local storage of data generated within India, advocating for an update to the government’s 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy. “Indian data should remain in Indian Data Centres,” he declared, underscoring the importance of […]

At the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress on Tuesday, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani emphasized the need for local storage of data generated within India, advocating for an update to the government’s 2020 draft of the Data Centre Policy. “Indian data should remain in Indian Data Centres,” he declared, underscoring the importance of domestic data handling. Ambani urged the government to provide incentives for Indian companies ready to establish AI and machine learning data centers, including those related to power consumption.

During the same session, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla expressed optimism about Vodafone Idea’s potential turnaround, citing the company’s recent fundraising and capital expenditure initiatives. He stated that Vodafone Idea is now on a more secure footing, poised to remain dynamic and competitive. “With the continued support of the government, Vodafone Idea will contribute to realizing India’s digital destiny,” Birla added.

Ambani further highlighted the urgency for the government to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) with a focus on domestic technology development. He mentioned that Jio is already laying the foundation for a national AI infrastructure, aiming to democratize AI access across India. “We have begun our efforts to bring the benefits of AI to every Indian, everywhere, just as we did with mobile broadband,” he noted, assuring that the company is committed to offering powerful AI models and services at affordable prices.

He also pointed out the need for accelerated talent generation to position India as a global AI leader. Ambani predicted that while some existing jobs may evolve, many new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will arise, reminiscent of the transformative impact of computers and the Internet.

In his address, Birla touched on pressing issues such as spam control and fraud protection, which have garnered attention from the government, regulators, and the industry over the past year. He warned of the risks posed to the public from phishing schemes, fraudulent calls, and spam messages, which can undermine trust in communication systems and jeopardize personal and financial security.

Birla assured that Vodafone Idea is collaborating with the government and regulatory bodies to combat these challenges effectively. “We are committed to bringing new and innovative solutions that will fundamentally address spam and fraud at the core,” he stated, adding that public awareness campaigns are essential in educating users on identifying and avoiding spam.

