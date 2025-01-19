President-elect Donald Trump is preparing for a transformative start to his presidency by signing over 200 executive orders on his first day in office. These orders will address a broad range of issues, including border security, energy independence, reducing living costs, and dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across federal agencies.

Donald Trump’s Historic Executive Orders Set to Reshape Government

According to a senior administration official, Trump’s first actions as president aim to “fundamentally reform the American government.” Speaking to Fox News Digital, the official stated, “The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty.”

The executive orders are described as “omnibus” actions, each consolidating dozens of significant measures to ensure a comprehensive approach to implementing his administration’s priorities.

Trump To Declare a National Border Emergency

One of Trump’s first actions will be to declare a national border emergency. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. military will be directed to secure the southern border. Combating criminal cartels operating within the U.S. will also be prioritized, with plans to establish task forces including officers from the FBI, ICE, and other agencies.

Fox News Digital reported that Trump will designate these cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. This designation will grant new powers to enhance homeland security efforts, including expanded authority to target and dismantle cartel operations.

Additionally, Trump plans to reinstate policies such as “Remain in Mexico” and reverse “Catch and Release” practices. Emergency powers will be granted to facilitate the swift removal of illegal immigrants, enabling their return to their home countries. The military will also resume construction of the border wall as part of these initiatives.

Donald Trump To Focus on Energy Independence

On energy policy, Trump plans to “fully unleash” Alaskan energy production, emphasizing its critical importance to national security. This measure is aimed at boosting U.S. energy independence while reducing costs for American families.

Trump’s Reforms To Target Government Programs and Officials

Trump’s reforms will extend to internal government policies and personnel. He will suspend the security clearances of 51 national security officials linked to the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

The president-elect will also establish a clear definition of biological sex, a move expected to impact various government policies and programs. Historical places will be renamed, including a proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

One of the most significant changes will be the termination of all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government. This move is part of Trump’s broader effort to streamline government operations and reduce what his administration views as unnecessary spending.