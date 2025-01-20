Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Donald Trump Inauguration: Which World Leader Is Not Invited?

While the event boasts a significant international presence, some prominent global leaders will be absent, either due to lack of invitation or prior commitments.

Donald Trump Inauguration: Which World Leader Is Not Invited?

Donald Trump is all set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday at 10:30 PM IST. The former President’s return to the White House is poised to be a grand affair, with a star-studded guest list and high-profile attendees marking the transition of power from Joe Biden to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony Moves Indoors

Due to cold weather conditions, the oath-taking ceremony will be held inside the rotunda of the Capitol building instead of outdoors. Security will be a top priority, with approximately 25,000 law enforcement personnel deployed to ensure a safe and smooth event.

A Closer Look at the Donald Trump’s Inauguration Guest List

Notable Absences and Uninvited Leaders

While the event boasts a significant international presence, some prominent global leaders will be absent, either due to lack of invitation or prior commitments.

  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Germany’s President Olaf Scholz are among the key figures not invited to the ceremony. This follows recent controversies involving Elon Musk, who has been selected by Trump to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also skip the event due to prior engagements.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron did not receive invitations.
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping was invited but will not be attending the ceremony.
  • Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is unable to attend as his passport has been seized.

Who Will Be Attending Trump’s Inauguration?

Despite the absences, several high-profile leaders and dignitaries are set to be present for the historic occasion:

  • From India, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will represent the nation.
  • Nigel Farage, a far-right politician from the UK and leader of the Reform UK party, has been invited and confirmed his attendance.
  • World leaders including Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are among those attending.
  • Outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will also be present, ensuring a smooth transition of power.
  • Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush will join the ceremony, continuing the tradition of bipartisan support during presidential inaugurations.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President marks a pivotal moment in U.S. history, symbolizing not just a change in leadership but also the return of Trump to the political forefront. The grand scale of the event and its diverse guest list underscore the global interest in this new chapter of American politics.

