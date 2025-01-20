Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump’s Immigration Executive Orders: What You Should Know

Within moments of his second inauguration, President Donald Trump outlined an aggressive agenda to tackle unauthorized border crossings and deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Donald Trump’s Immigration Executive Orders: What You Should Know

Within moments of his second inauguration, President Donald Trump outlined an aggressive agenda to tackle unauthorized border crossings and deportation of undocumented immigrants. These measures signal the administration’s intent to act swiftly on immigration reforms, which were central to Trump’s campaign promises.

Trump Declaring a National Emergency

President Trump announced a national emergency at the southern border to secure funding for expanding the border wall and ramping up border enforcement. “As Commander in Chief, I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do,” Trump stated. The emergency declaration allows the administration to redirect military funds for wall construction, bolster border operations, and deploy troops to halt what Trump described as a “disastrous invasion.”

Trump Reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” Policy

The President plans to reinstate the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires asylum seekers to wait outside the U.S. while their cases are processed. This move, which hinges on cooperation from the Mexican government, was a hallmark of Trump’s first term. Additionally, Trump pledged to designate specific drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations,” intensifying the administration’s approach to combating cross-border crime.

Trump’s Proposals for Birthright Citizenship and Police Involvement

Trump also reiterated his intent to revoke birthright citizenship, a measure currently protected by the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. His administration aims to leverage the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to press state and local law enforcement into assisting with the arrest and deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The consequences of Trump’s policies were felt almost instantly. Asylum seekers waiting at border crossings in Mexico reported canceled appointments arranged through the CBP One app, a program introduced by the Biden Administration to streamline asylum applications and reduce unauthorized crossings. The abrupt cancellation of the program left many in limbo, sparking uncertainty about the future of asylum processing.

Legal and Judicial Challenges

Trump’s actions are expected to face significant legal hurdles. A similar emergency declaration in 2019, aimed at reallocating military funds for the border wall, was blocked by courts. At the time, judges ruled that military construction projects needed to directly support military deployments.

Critics, including Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, argue that Trump’s use of emergency powers is unwarranted. “This is an abuse of emergency powers for the same reason it was before,” Goitein explained. “Emergency powers are not meant to address long-standing problems that Congress has the power to solve.”

Goitein also pointed out that unlawful border crossings have been declining in recent months, further challenging the justification for invoking emergency powers. Critics view these measures as an overreach of executive authority and anticipate robust legal opposition.

Also Read: Do You Know President Donald Trump In His First Term Donated His Entire $1.6M Salary Back To The U.S. Government

Filed under

Donald Trump Inaugaration

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Migrants at the Mexico Border Broke Down in Tears After Trump Shut Down CBP One App

Why Migrants at the Mexico Border Broke Down in Tears After Trump Shut Down CBP...

Weight Loss Injections May Lower The Risk Of 42 Health Conditions, Including Dementia – Study

Weight Loss Injections May Lower The Risk Of 42 Health Conditions, Including Dementia – Study

What Is Sieg Heil? Did Elon Musk Offer MAGA Rally Nazi Salute At Trump Inauguration

What Is Sieg Heil? Did Elon Musk Offer MAGA Rally Nazi Salute At Trump Inauguration

Yemen’s Houthis Vow To Target Only Israeli-Linked Vessels Post-Gaza Truce

Yemen’s Houthis Vow To Target Only Israeli-Linked Vessels Post-Gaza Truce

From Netanyahu To Zelensky: World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on His Inauguration

From Netanyahu To Zelensky: World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on His Inauguration

Entertainment

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox