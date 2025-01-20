Trump claimed the US should reclaim the Panama Canal, alleging that 38,000 Americans lost their lives during its construction and accusing China of controlling the canal's operations.

Former President Donald Trump, during his latest address, made several controversial statements ranging from the Panama Canal to US domestic policies. While his remarks stirred public debate, many of his claims are either exaggerated or factually inaccurate. Let’s examine them in detail.

Trump on the Panama Canal: “We’re Taking It Back”

The Claim:

Trump claimed the US should reclaim the Panama Canal, alleging that 38,000 Americans lost their lives during its construction and accusing China of controlling the canal’s operations.

What Trump Said:

“We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made. The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty have been totally violated. American ships are being severely overcharged. Above all, China is operating the Panama Canal, and we’re taking it back.”

The Facts:

The actual death toll during the American-led construction of the canal is estimated at 5,600, primarily Caribbean workers from islands like Jamaica and Barbados. The claim of 38,000 deaths is unsubstantiated.

Regarding China’s involvement, the administrator of the Panama Canal has clarified that Chinese companies operating in the ports are part of a consortium that won a competitive bidding process in 1997. Other ports along the canal are run by US and Taiwanese companies, debunking Trump’s claim that China controls the canal.

Inflation: “Massive Overspending and Energy Prices to Blame”

The Claim:

Trump attributed record inflation to “massive overspending and escalating energy prices” and pledged to use his cabinet’s powers to bring costs down.

What Trump Said:

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices.”

The Facts:

US inflation indeed reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in the summer of 2022. However, this pales compared to the all-time high of 23.7% in June 1920. As of December 2024, inflation had fallen to 2.9%. While energy prices and spending contributed to inflation, it was also influenced by pandemic-related disruptions and global supply chain issues.

Healthcare Spending: “The US Outspends Everyone Else”

The Claim:

Trump stated the US spends more on healthcare than any other nation, yet fails to deliver during disasters.

What Trump Said:

“We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world.”

The Facts:

This claim is accurate. The US spends nearly double the per capita healthcare expenditure of other wealthy nations but often underperforms in emergency responsiveness and access to affordable care, as evidenced during COVID-19 and other natural disasters.

Climate Emergencies: Wildfires and Hurricanes

The Claim:

Trump criticized the government’s response to California wildfires and Hurricane Helene, suggesting inadequate aid and mismanagement.

What Trump Said:

“Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina being treated so badly and other states who are still suffering from hurricanes.”

The Facts:

Trump has previously amplified misleading claims about disaster recovery. For instance, during Hurricane Helene, unfounded rumors about federal aid being withheld spread widely. Officials warned such claims endangered emergency workers.

During California wildfires, Trump erroneously suggested that the state’s water issues were to blame, despite experts clarifying that the primary issue was equipment like water pumps, not supply.

Criminals and Immigration: Sanctuary Cities

The Claim:

Trump alleged that the US has provided sanctuary to “dangerous criminals” from prisons and mental institutions who entered the country illegally.

What Trump Said:

“Our government fails to protect law-abiding citizens but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals.”

The Facts:

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim. Studies consistently show that immigrants, including undocumented ones, commit fewer crimes than US-born citizens. Many immigrants in the US have legal status, including work permits or temporary protection while awaiting court decisions.

Trump’s Rhetoric and the Need for Fact-Checking

While Trump’s speeches often resonate with his base, many of his claims require scrutiny. His remarks on the Panama Canal, inflation, and healthcare spending highlight the importance of examining historical records and policy data.

By fact-checking these statements, the public can better understand the nuances behind the issues Trump raises. For now, many of his assertions remain misleading or outright false.