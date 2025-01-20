On January 20, 2025, JD Vance was inaugurated as the 50th Vice President of the United States during a ceremony held indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., due to severe cold weather.
JD Vance Swearing-In Ceremony Details
Vice President Vance took the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This event marked a significant moment in Vance’s political career, as he became the first millennial to assume the vice presidency at the age of 40.
Vance’s Swearing-In Highlights
Following the swearing-in, President Donald Trump was also inaugurated for his second term, making him the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland. The ceremony included musical performances, a parade, and inaugural balls, all held indoors due to the cold weather.
The inauguration was attended by former presidents, elected officials, and family members, marking a historic day in American politics.