Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Vice President JD Vance Sworn In by Justice Brett Kavanaugh at 2025 Inauguration

On January 20, 2025, JD Vance was inaugurated as the 50th Vice President of the United States during a ceremony held indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., due to severe cold weather.

JD Vance Swearing-In Ceremony Details

Vice President Vance took the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This event marked a significant moment in Vance’s political career, as he became the first millennial to assume the vice presidency at the age of 40.

Vance’s Swearing-In Highlights

Following the swearing-in, President Donald Trump was also inaugurated for his second term, making him the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland. The ceremony included musical performances, a parade, and inaugural balls, all held indoors due to the cold weather.

The inauguration was attended by former presidents, elected officials, and family members, marking a historic day in American politics.

