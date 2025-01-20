Who Was President McKinley And Why Is Trump Renaming Denali To Mount McKinley?

In his inauguration speech, President Donald Trump announced plans to restore the name of North America’s tallest peak from Denali to Mount McKinley, reigniting a long-standing debate over the mountain's identity. The move seeks to honor the legacy of President William McKinley, reversing the 2015 decision made by Barack Obama to recognize the indigenous name Denali.

Historical Context of Mount McKinley’s Name

This move reverses the decision made by President Barack Obama in 2015, which officially recognized the mountain’s traditional Alaska Native name, Denali, meaning “The High One.” While Alaska had long used the name Denali in recognition of its indigenous heritage, Trump’s proclamation seeks to reaffirm the federal acknowledgment of McKinley’s historical significance.

Mount McKinley was named in 1896 by William A. Dickey, a gold prospector, who chose the name to honor McKinley, then a presidential candidate known for advocating the gold standard. Despite McKinley’s lack of any direct connection to Alaska, the name was formally adopted by the federal government in 1917. However, the peak had been known as Denali for centuries by the Koyukon Athabascan people, who regarded the mountain as a symbol of great height and spiritual significance.

The Battle Over the Name: Denali vs. Mount McKinley

Efforts to restore the indigenous name of Denali began in the 1970s and gained traction when Alaska officially recognized the name Denali in 1975. However, efforts at the federal level were repeatedly blocked, often by lawmakers from Ohio, McKinley’s home state, who sought to preserve the name in honor of their native son. The Obama administration finally settled the debate in 2015, using executive authority to formally designate the peak as Denali at the federal level. The decision was met with widespread praise in Alaska and among indigenous advocates, but it faced resistance in Ohio and among certain traditionalists.

Trump’s recent decision to reinstate the name Mount McKinley is seen by many as a repudiation of Obama’s move, continuing a trend of reversing his predecessor’s actions.

Cultural Implications of the Renaming Denali to Mount McKinley

The debate over the name of Denali touches on broader cultural conversations about the significance of names, monuments, and historical narratives. Names encapsulate history, identity, and values. For Alaska Natives, the restoration of the name Denali was a symbolic reclaiming of their cultural heritage and a recognition of indigenous voices. For others, particularly those in Ohio, the name Mount McKinley represented national pride and a tribute to a beloved president.

William McKinley, who served as the 25th president from 1897 until his assassination in 1901, played a pivotal role in shaping American history. His presidency saw economic recovery, victory in the Spanish-American War, and territorial acquisitions that expanded the United States, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines. However, his legacy has often been overshadowed by that of his successor, Theodore Roosevelt, and is also subject to ongoing debates about American imperialism during his tenure.

Trump’s Broader Symbolic Moves

In addition to his stance on Denali, Trump also announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” citing trade and border concerns. These symbolic moves highlight how place names and historical figures are invoked to align with current political agendas.

