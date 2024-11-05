Election Day 2024 Begins With Harris-Trump Tie In Dixville Notch: Understanding The Tradition

In a small but symbolic start to Election Day, Dixville Notch—a remote township in New Hampshire—kicked off its midnight voting tradition, casting some of the nation’s earliest ballots. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump each received three votes, ending in a rare tie in the unincorporated township nestled along the U.S.-Canada border. The practice dates back to 1960, when this area became one of the first in the country to announce its presidential preference.

Each year, the handful of registered voters in Dixville Notch assemble at the historic Balsams Hotel, casting their votes in a closely watched midnight ceremony. While this small town’s outcomes seldom predict the broader election results, the midnight voting is celebrated as a unique civic tradition that captures national interest. Journalists often outnumber voters, capturing the moment for political enthusiasts eager to witness the opening of Election Day.

A ‘Civics Lesson’ For The Nation

Les Otten, a longtime Dixville Notch voter and lead developer for the Balsams, reflected on the importance of the event, describing it as a “civics lesson” for the country. Otten emphasized that midnight voting underscores the responsibility of every citizen to exercise their right to vote, especially in today’s politically charged climate. With redevelopment plans for the Balsams underway, Otten hopes the site will continue to serve as a beacon of democratic participation for years to come.

While Dixville Notch maintains its midnight voting tradition, nearby towns like Millsfield and Hart’s Location once shared this practice but opted not to participate this year. This celebrated custom even inspired an episode of The West Wing, further cementing Dixville Notch’s role in American election folklore.

A Shift In Political Preferences

In recent years, Dixville Notch has leaned Democratic. In the 2020 election, the township unanimously voted for Joe Biden, while in 2016, the majority backed Hillary Clinton, with a few votes for Trump and one for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. This year’s early voting results reflect a split decision, highlighting the evolving political landscape in even the smallest of American communities.

At 75 years old, Otten, a lifelong Republican, disclosed that he chose to vote for Harris in this election, citing concerns with Trump’s leadership and a commitment to democratic values. Emphasizing that the Pledge of Allegiance calls for loyalty to the country—not an individual—he expressed concern over what he sees as a shift in political allegiance. His vote for Harris reflects this sentiment, underscoring his belief in preserving democratic ideals.

The Governor’s Race Also In Focus

In addition to the presidential vote, Dixville Notch residents participated in the state’s highly competitive gubernatorial race, casting votes in one of the country’s most closely watched contests. This year, the seat is open due to the retirement of New Hampshire’s Republican Governor. With this gubernatorial election being a critical focal point for New Hampshire, Dixville Notch’s early voting plays a small yet symbolic role in the day’s proceedings.

Despite its tiny population, Dixville Notch’s Election Day tradition remains a cherished part of U.S. electoral history. The midnight vote stands as a testament to the enduring power of civic engagement, even in remote corners of the country. As Election Day continues, Dixville Notch reminds Americans of the importance of casting their ballots, showcasing that every vote counts, regardless of the town size or its historical odds of accurately predicting the national outcome.

