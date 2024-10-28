Elon Musk Sets The Stage For Trump And Melania At MSG Rally, Crowd Goes Wild | WATCH

In a rare appearance at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Melania Trump, the wife of former President Donald Trump, joined him at a rally where he received an enthusiastic welcome from supporters. Her presence at the event marked a significant moment in the campaign, as she has been mostly absent from the Republican nominee’s public engagements. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduced her, adding a high-profile touch to the rally.

Elon Musk Calls For Voter Mobilization

During the rally, Elon Musk emphasized the importance of voter participation as the 2024 election approaches. He urged the audience to engage their friends and family, stating, “This is a real election battle, so you need to get friends and family to vote.” Musk highlighted the necessity of achieving a substantial margin of victory, saying, “Make the margin of victory so big that ‘you know what’ can’t happen.”

Musk’s speech focused on the perceived inefficiencies of government spending, asserting, “Your money is being wasted, and the Department of Government Efficiency is gonna fix that.” He assured attendees that their financial burdens would be alleviated: “We’re gonna get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook.” His passionate appeal resonated with the crowd as he called for a collective effort to support Trump.

MELANIA TRUMP IS AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. The crowd is going MAD RIGHT NOW. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2ANbAw1Gv2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2024

A Call For Action

Musk’s rallying cry urged attendees to take action in the final week before the election. “Put up the signs, put on the hats, and campaign for Donald Trump,” he implored. He painted an optimistic vision for America’s future, saying, “The future is gonna be amazing.” Musk stressed the need for a decisive victory across swing states and even in unexpected areas, stating, “We need a massive, overwhelming sweep of every swing state— and even some states that people don’t think are swing states. Massive crushing victory.”

In a touching moment, three generations of the Musk family attended the rally. Elon was joined by his mother, Maye, and his son, creating a family atmosphere that resonated with many supporters.

Melania Trump Elon Musk Lil X Musk Maye Musk What a moment.pic.twitter.com/yfolXksRyw — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 27, 2024

Trump’s Vision For America

As the rally progressed, former President Trump took the stage to address the crowd. He began by asking, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” This question set the tone for his speech, where he outlined his goals for the future. Trump promised to combat inflation and reduce crime, asserting that he would “bring back the American dream” with the support of his voters.

Attacking Kamala Harris’ Immigration Policies

Trump did not shy away from criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris and her handling of immigration. He accused her of “importing the most dangerous criminals into our country,” citing the Venezuelan prison gang known as “Tren de Aragua.” According to Trump, this gang is responsible for a violent crime wave across America, taking over apartment complexes and terrorizing communities. His remarks aimed to highlight the dangers he believes are associated with the current administration’s policies.

MUST READ | Trump Stages Electrifying Rally At Madison Square Garden 9 Days Ahead Of Election Day | WATCH