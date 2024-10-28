Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s Son Steals Show At Trump Rally; Netizens Say ‘Little X Is Adorable’

While Musk spoke about potential cuts of $2 trillion from the federal budget, it was his son’s charming presence that captured the crowd’s heart.

Elon Musk’s Son Steals Show At Trump Rally; Netizens Say ‘Little X Is Adorable’

At a recent Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it was not just Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who drew attention. His 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, became the unexpected star of the event.

Dressed in a customized MAGA hat, little X held a sign promoting Trump that also featured his father’s name. While Musk spoke about potential cuts of $2 trillion from the federal budget, it was his son’s charming presence that captured the crowd’s heart.

Born on May 4, 2020, X Æ A-Xii is one of Musk’s three children with singer Grimes. Photos and videos of the young boy alongside his father quickly went viral, with many netizens describing him as “adorable.” In one memorable moment, X was even seen being embraced by Melania Trump.

Social media users shared their delight over little X. One commenter noted how much he seemed to enjoy the crowd’s cheers, while another expressed pride in his mother, Grimes.

The rally brought together some of the most prominent figures from tech, politics, and social media. Emily Thompson, a user on X (formerly Twitter), remarked on the unique mix of personalities present at the event.

Musk’s Remarks at the Rally
During the rally, Musk donned a black MAGA cap featuring gothic lettering. He energetically told the crowd, “I’m dark gothic MAGA,” as he led chants of “USA.”

He promised the audience, “We’re going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook,” emphasizing his belief that America is poised for unprecedented success. Musk’s passionate speech, combined with his son’s adorable antics, made for a memorable event.

MUST READ: Biden To Celebrate His Last Diwali In White House, Will Perform Long Tradition Of Lighting Diya

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk Melania trump Tesla and SpaceX
Advertisement

Also Read

Diwali Rush: DMRC To Add 60 Trips On Tuesday, Wednesday

Diwali Rush: DMRC To Add 60 Trips On Tuesday, Wednesday

Were Ballon d’Or Results Leaked Online? Rodri To Win 2024 Ballon d’Or Over Vinícius Júnior

Were Ballon d’Or Results Leaked Online? Rodri To Win 2024 Ballon d’Or Over Vinícius Júnior

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Which Parts Of Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till Nov 1: Delhi Jal Board

Which Parts Of Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till Nov 1: Delhi Jal Board

Swiggy IPO: Food Delivery Giant Sets Price Band Between ₹371 – ₹390

Swiggy IPO: Food Delivery Giant Sets Price Band Between ₹371 – ₹390

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox