Elon Musk’s Son Steals Show At Trump Rally; Netizens Say ‘Little X Is Adorable’

At a recent Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it was not just Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who drew attention. His 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, became the unexpected star of the event.

Dressed in a customized MAGA hat, little X held a sign promoting Trump that also featured his father’s name. While Musk spoke about potential cuts of $2 trillion from the federal budget, it was his son’s charming presence that captured the crowd’s heart.

Melania Trump alongside @elonmusk, with his charming little son, X—such a sweet moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RbOtDQPRc0 — Russian Market (@runews) October 28, 2024

Born on May 4, 2020, X Æ A-Xii is one of Musk’s three children with singer Grimes. Photos and videos of the young boy alongside his father quickly went viral, with many netizens describing him as “adorable.” In one memorable moment, X was even seen being embraced by Melania Trump.

Social media users shared their delight over little X. One commenter noted how much he seemed to enjoy the crowd’s cheers, while another expressed pride in his mother, Grimes.

The rally brought together some of the most prominent figures from tech, politics, and social media. Emily Thompson, a user on X (formerly Twitter), remarked on the unique mix of personalities present at the event.

Musk’s Remarks at the Rally

During the rally, Musk donned a black MAGA cap featuring gothic lettering. He energetically told the crowd, “I’m dark gothic MAGA,” as he led chants of “USA.”

He promised the audience, “We’re going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook,” emphasizing his belief that America is poised for unprecedented success. Musk’s passionate speech, combined with his son’s adorable antics, made for a memorable event.

