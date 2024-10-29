Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush, dedicated part of her weekend to campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, just days before the 2024 presidential election.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 29, Barbara expressed her enthusiasm about joining friends and engaging with voters through the Harris-Walz campaign, emphasizing her hope that they would advance the country and safeguard women’s rights.

Republican roots of Barbara

Barbara’s father, a Republican, held the presidency from 2001 to 2009. Her mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, publicly diverged from party norms in 2010 by voicing her support for same-sex marriage and the legality of abortion. She highlighted the importance of keeping abortion legal for medical and various other reasons.

In March 2017, Barbara supported Planned Parenthood by speaking at a fundraiser for the organization. She conveyed her pride in standing with Planned Parenthood, noting the essential nature of ensuring women have dignified and healthy lives, as well as recognizing the positive impact on families when women are healthy.

Now a mother of two, Barbara stated in 2010 that she does not align herself with either major political party, and she has since been recognized as an independent.

Republican support for Harris

While Laura and her husband, George, have remained silent on the 2024 election, George’s former vice president, Dick Cheney, surprised many by announcing his intention to vote for Harris. Cheney’s daughter, Liz Cheney, a former Wyoming representative, also endorsed Harris and has actively campaigned with her.

Susan Ford Bales, daughter of the late Republican President Gerald Ford, has similarly endorsed Harris. Bales cautioned against returning to a divisive political climate and reflected on the January 6 events as a reminder of the dangers of such division.

Barbara, a nonprofit leader and author

Barbara, a nonprofit leader and author with a master’s in public administration from Harvard University, co-founded Global Health Corps in 2009, which aims to cultivate new leaders in addressing global health challenges.

She collaborated with her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, on a memoir in 2017 that recounts their lives in the public eye. In September, Jenna, who hosts NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna, shared that Barbara has been a source of inspiration for her, encouraging her to take risks she might not have otherwise considered.

