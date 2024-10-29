Joe Biden Praises Harris In Diwali Event, Says ‘She Has More Experience…’

Both Harris and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were absent from the White House celebration, occupied with campaign commitments.

U.S. President Joe Biden marked the beginning of Diwali on Monday with warm praise for Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasizing her experience and character amid her close presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump. Biden lauded Harris, saying, “She has more experience than that other guy she’s running against, but most importantly, she has character.”

Both Harris and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were absent from the White House celebration, occupied with campaign commitments. During his address, President Biden highlighted the contributions of the South Asian American community, which he noted has greatly enriched American society and represents one of the fastest-growing and most engaged communities in the U.S. Biden remarked, “Today, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House. And by the way, this is not my house; this is your house.”

US President Joe Biden marked the start of Diwali celebrations. pic.twitter.com/Xo4YQkObq9 — Amol Parth (@ParthAmol) October 29, 2024

The Diwali event, held in the Blue Room of the White House, also included messages from prominent South Asian Americans. Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, and retired astronaut Sunita Williams shared their thoughts, with Williams sending a recorded message from space. Indian-American youth activist Shrusti Amula introduced Biden at the event, which was marked by the traditional lighting of a diya, a symbol of light and unity.

Reflecting on the community’s journey, Biden acknowledged the past challenges faced by immigrants, including South Asian Americans, emphasizing that the White House had hosted its first Diwali celebration under his administration in 2016. He recalled, “Jill and I hosted that Diwali reception at the Vice President’s residence as an Irish Catholic President and Vice President. It was a holiday celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and more.”

Biden’s Diwali message extended beyond celebration, as he underscored the spirit of resilience and unity central to the holiday. He concluded with a hopeful note, encouraging Americans to embrace the shared values of democracy and freedom. “Let us gather in the light of knowledge, unity, and truth,” he said, adding, “Only in America is everything possible.”

Also Read: US Election 2024: Poll Analyser Shows Republican Candidate Donald Trump To Win With One Condition, Know What