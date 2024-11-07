Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Hamas Urges Donald Trump to End Gaza Conflict After US Election Result

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has issued a direct plea to the future leader of the United States as Trump prepares for his second term.

Hamas Urges Donald Trump to End Gaza Conflict After US Election Result

As the world braces for the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has issued a direct plea to the future leader of the United States. In a statement released shortly after Trump’s electoral victory, Hamas called on the new administration to prioritize an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, signaling the group’s hope that Trump would address the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict with renewed urgency.

Hamas Responds to Trump’s Election Win

Following the announcement of Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris, Hamas quickly responded to the election results, urging the president-elect to act on public calls for an end to the violence. In their statement, Hamas emphasized the ongoing “Israeli aggression” in Gaza, underscoring the importance of halting what they describe as a “war of genocide and aggression” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

“The U.S. public has raised their voices for over a year, demanding action on the aggression in Gaza,” Hamas said in their statement. The group urged Trump to listen to these calls and work toward peace in the region, specifically calling on him to end U.S. support for Israel’s military operations.

Trump’s Advice to Netanyahu: End the Conflict Before January 20

The statement from Hamas comes amid reports that Trump had already shared his views on the conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the Times of Israel, Trump, during a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in July, urged Netanyahu to bring the military conflict to an end before his inauguration on January 20. This aligns with the broader international push for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has seen escalating violence in recent months.

Hamas’s call for a ceasefire is framed not just as a demand to stop hostilities but as part of a larger request for a shift in U.S. policy under Trump. They emphasized the need for the U.S. to cease its “military support and political cover” for what they term the “Zionist entity,” referring to Israel. The group’s statement also included a call for the Trump administration to recognize what they described as the “legitimate rights” of Palestinians.

Hamas Demands from the U.S. Government

In their official statement, Hamas laid out a series of specific demands aimed at the incoming Trump administration. These demands included a cessation of U.S. military assistance to Israel, an end to the perceived aggression against Lebanon, and an active effort to stop the “genocide” and military aggression against Palestinians. Hamas further reiterated its stance on Palestinian sovereignty, reaffirming its commitment to a future Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

“The legitimate rights of our people must be recognized,” the group declared, reaffirming its longstanding opposition to any peace solution that would compromise Palestinians’ right to “freedom, independence, self-determination,” and the creation of an independent state.

Hamas’s Commitment to Resistance

Hamas also emphasized its unwavering resistance to what it views as the “hateful Israeli occupation.” The group’s stance remains firm: it will not accept any solutions that involve compromising on Palestinian rights or accepting the continued presence of Israel in Palestinian territories.

This call for a hardline approach to the Israeli occupation fits within the broader context of Hamas’s long-standing opposition to Israel’s existence as a state. The group’s ideology and policy, as seen in its statements, remain grounded in the idea that Palestine should be free from Israeli control, with Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Contrast with the Biden Administration’s Policy

The Trump administration’s stance on Israel has been a subject of global debate. While President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris have maintained a generally pro-Israel approach, there have been occasional calls for restraint. For example, in October, President Biden urged a ceasefire just before Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operations commenced in Lebanon.

The Hamas statement, however, represents a clear call for a policy shift away from the United States’ historical support for Israel’s military actions. As Trump prepares to take office, the international community will closely monitor whether the U.S. will heed Hamas’s request or continue its tradition of supporting Israel’s right to self-defense.

Will Trump Respond to Hamas’s Plea?

As Trump’s inauguration approaches, the world will be watching to see whether his administration will take up Hamas’s demands and push for a resolution to the conflict in Gaza. With tensions in the region remaining high, the future of U.S. involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains uncertain. Whether Trump’s policies will align more closely with the demands of groups like Hamas or continue the status quo of unwavering support for Israel is a question that will likely define his Middle East approach in the coming years.

ALSO READFrench Families Are Suing TikTok, Here’s WHY

