Hamas Calls For Cessation Of Israeli Attacks After Trump’s Election Victory

In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s re-election as the 47th President of the United States, a senior Hamas official has called for an immediate cessation of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The request, issued by Basem Naim, a Hamas Political Bureau member, was shared with Newsweek, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has escalated into a wider regional war.

Hamas Response to Trump’s Victory

Naim’s statement emphasized the desire for an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression, particularly in Gaza, and called for international support for Palestinian statehood. “The election of Trump as the 47th president of the USA is a private matter for the Americans,” Naim said. “But Palestinians look forward to an immediate cessation of the aggression against our people, especially in Gaza, and look for assistance in achieving their legitimate rights of freedom, independence, and the establishment of their independent self-sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

He also condemned what he described as the “blind support” the U.S. has provided to Israel, referring to the Israeli government as “fascist,” and called for a halt to U.S. backing that, in his view, undermines Palestinian aspirations.

Trump’s Relationship with Israel

Trump’s relationship with Israel, particularly under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was notably close during his first term. Netanyahu, engaged in a complex and ongoing military conflict against Hamas and other regional forces, was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump on his victory. The Israeli Prime Minister described Trump’s return to office as a “new beginning for America” and stressed the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance in ensuring a stable and secure Middle East.

Despite their historical ties, Trump has expressed criticism of Netanyahu’s leadership during the current conflict. In recent remarks, Trump stated that he believes the Israeli leadership’s handling of the war has been less effective than it should be, emphasizing the need for a resolution.

Trump’s Stance on Middle East Peace and Israel-Hamas War

The ongoing conflict has drawn significant attention from both Israeli and Palestinian leaders. In response to the escalating situation, Israeli officials have reiterated their commitment to maintaining the long-standing U.S.-Israel relationship, regardless of the administration. “We have no doubt that this will continue to be the case,” an Israeli official told Newsweek, expressing confidence that Trump would work to bring about a peaceful resolution in the region.

On the other hand, the Biden administration, while continuing to provide military support to Israel, has faced criticism from both pro-Palestinian advocates and supporters of Israel. Critics of Biden’s approach argue that the U.S. has not done enough to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza or rein in Israeli military actions.

Hamas and Palestinian Authority Reactions to Trump

In their statements following Trump’s victory, both Hamas and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized their desire for U.S. support in achieving Palestinian statehood. Abbas, who heads the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, issued a statement expressing his aspiration to work with Trump for peace and security in the region. He stressed his people’s commitment to “freedom, self-determination, and statehood,” in line with international law.

While both factions have condemned Trump’s policies in the past, particularly his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 and his “deal of the century” proposal in 2020, they have also expressed their willingness to engage with his administration in the hopes of achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump’s Middle East Policy Under Scrutiny

During his first term, Trump’s Middle East policies, including his administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, drew considerable debate. His 2020 peace plan, which aimed to resolve the long-standing conflict by granting Israel control over large portions of the West Bank and offering Palestinians limited self-governance, was largely rejected by Palestinian factions.

Despite these setbacks, Trump succeeded in brokering the Abraham Accords, leading to the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. The accords are often cited as a major diplomatic achievement of Trump’s first term.

Hamas’ Call for U.S. Action

In their statement, Hamas also reiterated calls for the U.S. to stop providing military support to Israel, which it views as part of a broader “occupation.” “The American president-elect is required to listen to the voices that have been raised from American society itself for more than a year regarding the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip,” the statement said, urging Trump to reject what it described as the “occupation and genocide.”

Hamas also called for the U.S. to recognize the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent state, and to cease its political backing of Israel.

Trump’s View on U.S. Military Engagement in the Middle East

Trump has consistently voiced opposition to further military engagements in the Middle East, positioning himself as an advocate for “America First” policies. In his election victory speech, Trump emphasized his desire to avoid conflicts abroad, asserting that the U.S. had “no wars” during his previous term. “We want a strong and powerful military and ideally, we don’t have to use it,” Trump said, reflecting his belief in military strength as a deterrent, rather than a tool for intervention.

Despite this, Trump has criticized President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their handling of the conflict, accusing them of being too lenient with Iran and failing to manage the situation effectively.

Diplomatic Tensions Ahead

As Trump prepares to take office again, diplomatic tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are expected to remain high. His policy decisions, particularly regarding U.S. military aid to Israel and his stance on Palestinian statehood, will likely be a focal point of both domestic and international debate.

