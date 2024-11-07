US Elections: Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are ‘Unhappy’ With Trump’s Win

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stayed neutral in the 2024 U.S. election, but past comments and actions indicate a preference for Democratic policies, avoiding direct endorsement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept a low profile regarding their political leanings during the 2024 U.S. presidential election. While they didn’t officially endorse any candidate, their past comments and actions suggest a preference for Democratic policies.

2024 Election: No Public Endorsement

Ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were vocal about encouraging Americans to vote, though they refrained from backing either Democratic nominee Kamala Harris or Republican incumbent Donald Trump. Meghan Markle, a U.S. citizen, is reportedly unhappy with Trump’s re-election, but neither she nor Prince Harry officially declared support for any political party.

Despite the election results being almost final, with Trump set to assume office in January 2025, the couple has yet to publicly comment on the outcome of the race.

Meghan and Harry’s Calls to Action

In a pre-election video for Time 100, Meghan Markle emphasized the importance of voting, calling the presidential race “the most important election of our lifetime.” She urged Americans to exercise their right to vote.

Prince Harry, however, who is not a U.S. citizen, acknowledged that he wouldn’t be voting in the 2024 election, citing the royal family’s long-standing tradition of political neutrality. “I’ve never voted in the UK either,” he noted, staying true to the royal protocol.

Reflections on the 2020 Election: Implicit Support for Biden

Back in 2020, during the previous U.S. presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made waves with their video message urging Americans to “reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.” While they did not explicitly mention a candidate, many interpreted the message as an indirect endorsement of the Democrats, especially given Meghan’s known criticism of Trump.

Their 2020 intervention sparked controversy, with accusations that they violated the tradition of political neutrality expected from royals. However, by then, the couple had stepped down from their senior royal roles.

Trump’s Criticism of Harry and Meghan

Throughout the years, Donald Trump has made several pointed remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In particular, he criticized Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and move to California. “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable,” Trump said in an interview with The Express. He even went so far as to suggest that Harry would be left to “fend for himself” if it were up to him, following the Duke’s departure from the UK.

In 2020, Trump remarked that Harry and Meghan should pay for their own security costs now that they were living in the U.S. “I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump added, speaking about Meghan Markle. “I wish a lot of luck to Harry; he’s going to need it.”

The Archewell Foundation’s Stance on Civic Engagement

Through their charitable organization, Archewell Foundation, Meghan and Harry have always emphasized the importance of civic engagement. In a statement, they affirmed that voting is not just a right but a critical way for individuals to influence the course of their communities and society. The foundation stressed that, “At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.”

Their message echoed their commitment to a more inclusive and participatory democracy, even though their political alignment remains unclear.

Visa Controversy and Trump’s Criticism

Alongside their political views, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visa status in the U.S. has sparked further controversy. In particular, Trump and his allies have criticized the U.S. government’s handling of Harry’s visa since his move to California. Some Republican figures, including Trump, have suggested that the Biden administration has been “too gracious” toward the couple, fueling speculations that Harry’s immigration status may become a point of contention in the future.

Earlier this year, Trump hinted that he might take action against Harry if given the chance. “I wouldn’t protect him,” Trump remarked. “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was up to me.”

Could Portugal Become a Backup Plan?

Given the ongoing political tension, some royal watchers have speculated that the couple’s recent purchase of a home in Portugal could be a “backup” plan in case their U.S. visa status becomes an issue. This follows growing concerns about the potential fallout from Harry’s admission in his memoir Spare, where he openly discussed his past drug use, including marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelics.

The Prince’s Memoir and Its Impact

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has only added to the scrutiny surrounding the couple’s life in the U.S. Harry’s public admission of his past drug use was a key moment in his book, and it has sparked public debate about his eligibility to remain in the U.S. Critics argue that such revelations could complicate his visa situation, and some have speculated that Trump, if re-elected, could take advantage of this to push for Harry’s deportation.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers commented on the matter, stating, “I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said: Right, I’m sending Prince Harry out of this country. I think it’s very wise to take all the possibilities into account [and consider living elsewhere].”

Final Thoughts: A Royal Couple’s Political Neutrality in the Spotlight

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal about civic engagement and the need for political participation, they have carefully avoided directly endorsing any candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential race. This has sparked curiosity and debate, especially considering the ongoing tensions between the couple and the Trump administration.

