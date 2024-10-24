Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Harris, Obama Unite For First Time At Star-Studded Georgia Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign alongside former President Barack Obama for the first time on Thursday night in Georgia, a crucial battleground state, at a high-profile rally near Atlanta. This event marks the launch of her “When We Vote We Win” concert series, aimed at motivating voters as the election draws to a close.

Notable figures to join

Bruce Springsteen, a musician frequently featured in the playlists of Democratic presidential candidates, will perform at the rally. Other notable figures with Georgia connections, such as Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, and Mix Master David, will also join Harris at the event, as reported by the campaign.

A senior campaign official mentioned that large events like these are designed to attract sizable crowds and encourage voter turnout, particularly through early voting. Additionally, they aim to recruit volunteers for tasks like phone banking and door-knocking.

Harris to appear in Michigan with Michelle Obama

On Saturday, Harris will appear in Michigan with former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to campaign officials. The Obamas had endorsed Harris earlier in July, and both spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August.

As of Monday, more than 1.5 million Georgians had cast their votes early, surpassing early voting turnout during the same period in 2022, 2020, and 2018, according to data from Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office.

Obama, among other celebrities to amplify Harris message

Georgia remains a key focus for Harris’ campaign, as President Joe Biden won the state by a slim margin of 11,779 votes in the previous election. With the race expected to be tight once again, former President Donald Trump currently holds a 1.5% lead over Harris in Georgia, based on 538’s polling average.

In the final days leading up to the election, Harris’ campaign has enlisted the help of various celebrities to amplify her message and drive voter participation. Recently, Harris was joined by Lizzo in Detroit and Usher in Atlanta, while Eminem introduced Obama at a rally in Detroit on Tuesday.

Additionally, superstar Beyoncé is set to join Harris at a rally in Houston, her hometown, on Friday.

Read More: Trump Threatns To Fire Jack Smith Within '2 Seconds' Of Taking Office

Barack Obama Harris Georgia Rally Kamala Harris Kamala Harris campaign US Election news
