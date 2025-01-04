Indian Americans Achieve Historic Representation in US House Of Representatives

For the first time in history, six Indian Americans have been sworn in as members of the United States House of Representatives.

For the first time in history, six Indian Americans have been sworn in as members of the United States House of Representatives. This marks a significant milestone for the Indian American community, reflecting their growing influence in American politics.

“When I was first sworn in twelve years ago, I was the sole Indian American Member of Congress and only the third in US history. Now, our coalition is six strong! I am excited to welcome even more Indian Americans to the halls of Congress in the years to come!” Congressman Dr. Ami Bera wrote in a post on X, highlighting the progress made by the community.

Ami Bera: A Veteran Leader

Dr. Ami Bera, the senior-most member among them, has been re-elected to represent California’s 7th Congressional District for the seventh consecutive term. As a trailblazer, Bera was instrumental in paving the way for other Indian Americans in Congress. He posted a celebratory picture with his five fellow Indian American lawmakers from the House floor.

Suhas Subramanian Joins the Ranks

The newest addition to this distinguished group is Suhas Subramanian, representing Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. On his first day in office, Subramanian expressed his enthusiasm: “First day of work! Honored to be sworn into the #119th Congress, and excited to get to work to deliver results for VA10,” he wrote, sharing a photograph with his family and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Other Indian American Representatives

Shri Thanedar : Representing Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, Thanedar shared a selfie from the House floor with the caption, “Ready to Serve.”

Ro Khanna : Serving California's 17th Congressional District, Khanna is known for his influential role in various House committees and is even considered a potential presidential candidate.

Raja Krishnamoorthi : Representing Illinois' 8th Congressional District, Krishnamoorthi is the Ranking Member of the powerful China Committee and a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Pramila Jayapal: Representing Washington state's 7th Congressional District, Jayapal is the first Indian American woman elected to the House and a leader of the progressive lawmakers' caucus.

Khanna, Krishnamoorthi, and Jayapal have each been sworn in for their fifth consecutive terms, cementing their positions as influential lawmakers.

Indian American Democrats Dominate the Group

All six Indian American lawmakers belong to the Democratic Party. They unanimously supported House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries during the election for House Speakership, although Republican Mike Johnson was ultimately elected as Speaker.

The ‘Samosa Caucus’

This group of six lawmakers is informally known as the “Samosa Caucus,” a term coined by Raja Krishnamoorthi to celebrate their shared heritage. When Dr. Bera first joined Congress in 2012, he envisioned ten Indian Americans in the House. With this achievement, that dream seems closer to reality.

Indian American: Trailblazers and Aspiring Leaders

The history of Indian Americans in Congress began with Dalip Singh Saund, the first Indian American and Sikh elected to the House in 1957. Representing California, Saund served three consecutive terms as a Democrat. It wasn’t until nearly 50 years later that Bobby Jindal, a Republican, became the second Indian American in the House, later serving as the Governor of Louisiana.

Despite this historic achievement, several Indian Americans faced setbacks in the 2024 elections. Notable names include Sushila Jaipal, Bhavani Patel, and Krystal Kaul, who were unable to secure seats in either the primaries or the general elections held on November 5.