Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maitland Ward Claims Trump’s Presidency”Not Good” For The Porn Industry

Maitland Ward has expressed significant doubts regarding whether a second Trump presidency would be beneficial for the porn industry, pointing to his strong backing from the religious right, known for their anti-porn stance.

Maitland Ward Claims Trump’s Presidency”Not Good” For The Porn Industry

Maitland Ward has expressed significant doubts regarding whether a second Trump presidency would be beneficial for the porn industry, pointing to his strong backing from the religious right, known for their anti-porn stance. With the election season intensifying, the former “Boy Meets World” star is vocal about her views on how another term for Trump could shape the landscape for adult entertainment.

Skepticism About Support for Adult Industry

In her remarks, Ward articulated her concerns about the intersection of Trump’s presidency and the adult industry. “With the religious right on his side, they are notoriously anti-porn,” she stated, indicating that this alliance raises questions about the level of support the industry could expect. Her skepticism is rooted in the understanding that many of Trump’s supporters hold conservative values that often conflict with the interests of adult performers.

Ward elaborated, “Many of Trump’s supporters are God-fearing people who look down on the porn industry, so he’s not likely to do porn stars a ton of favors.” This perspective underscores her belief that Trump’s political alliances may not align with the needs and rights of those in the adult entertainment field.

Economic Views and Personal Success

While some advocates argue that Trump is more adept at managing the economy compared to Kamala Harris, Ward believes that her priorities lie beyond economic metrics. “I see it from an economic point of view,” she explained, noting that despite the prevailing economic arguments for Trump, the porn industry is thriving. “I’m doing just fine financially,” she added, highlighting her personal success in the industry, which contradicts the notion that economic leadership is the primary factor affecting adult film stars.

Ward’s assertion that the adult industry is doing well stands as a counterpoint to the fears that a Trump presidency might stifle its growth or viability. Her confidence reflects a broader sentiment among some performers who believe that their work can continue to flourish despite the political landscape.

Abortion Rights and Election Issues

Beyond the adult industry, Ward emphasizes that abortion rights are a crucial issue in the upcoming election, one that weighs heavily in her considerations as a voter. The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court—a decision directly tied to the conservative judges appointed by Trump—has deeply influenced her stance. “I knew I wouldn’t support Trump after that,” she stated emphatically, highlighting how pivotal reproductive rights are to her political alignment.

Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has navigated a complex stance on abortion. He has claimed credit for the Supreme Court’s decision that enabled numerous states to impose restrictions on abortion access. However, he has also refrained from explicitly endorsing a federal ban, stating during debates that “It’s a lie. I’m not signing a ban.” This ambiguity has caused confusion among voters regarding his actual intentions on this vital issue.

Ward is not alone in her concerns; many American women view abortion rights as paramount, influencing their electoral decisions. As Trump has shifted his rhetoric, suggesting that the decision should be returned to the states, Ward and others remain wary of the implications such shifts could have on women’s rights.

As the election approaches, Maitland Ward’s insights highlight the complicated relationship between politics and the adult film industry. Her skepticism about Trump’s support for porn stars, paired with her prioritization of abortion rights over economic arguments, paints a nuanced picture of the challenges facing performers in a politically charged environment. As Ward articulates her views, it becomes clear that the implications of a second Trump presidency extend far beyond mere economics, touching on fundamental rights and the future of the adult industry itself.

Read More : Kamala Harris’ Rally In Michigan ‘As A President, Will Do Anything In My Power To End Gaza War’

Filed under

donald trump Matiland Ward US Elections 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox