‘Many Government Agencies Will Soon Be Deleted,’ Vivek Ramaswamy, Elon Musk Pledge

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk are spearheading President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, vowing to make sweeping cuts to federal agencies. With plans to "delete" certain departments outright, they aim to reshape the U.S. government by July 4, 2026.

US biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is leading President-elect Donald Trump’s newly minted Department of Government Efficiency alongside tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, promised on Sunday that many of the US government agencies will soon be “deleted.”

Mass reductions

Ramaswamy said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures that Elon and he aren’t in this for the credit .“But I think we’re going to build the consensus to make the kind of deep cuts that haven’t been made for most of our history.”

When host Maria Bartiromo asked whether the two plan to “close down entire agencies,” Ramaswamy replied “mass reductions” will be made.

“We expect certain agencies to be deleted outright,” he said. “We expect mass reductions in force in areas of the federal government that are bloated. We expect massive cuts among federal contractors and others who are overbilling the federal government.”

Ramaswamy and team up for a challenge

Ramaswamy thinks people will be surprised by how quickly US administration and people able to move with some of those changes, given the legal backdrop the Supreme Court has given them.

Ramaswamy, who is the founder of Roivant Sciences, a pharmaceutical company, ran for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He told Bartiromo that he and Musk will assess the roles of America’s 4 million civil servants, claiming “there’s just too many of them.”

“We don’t need 4 million. We shouldn’t have 4 million civil servants who can’t be elected or can’t be removed from their positions. It’s anti-democratic,” he said.

When asked about which agency is the most bloated, Ramaswamy replied, “That’s a tough competition.”

Ramaswamy, Musk on DOGE advisory panel

“President Trump’s talked extensively about areas like the Department of Education,” Ramaswamy added. “Obviously, those kinds of agencies shouldn’t even exist and should be returned to the states. But it’s a culture that’s pervaded the entire federal government, of hiring people who have no accountability to everyday Americans.”

Noting that it’s “not just about cutting cost,” Ramaswamy said, “Our work is done by July 4, 2026. Unlike every other government project, we don’t want this one to last. We want to go and fix the problem, dissolve and move on and set an example for how our federal government should run.”

The Department of Government Efficiency is likely to work only as an advisory panel instead of a government office, which would require congressional action.

