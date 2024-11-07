Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Melania Is Missing! To-Be First Lady Not Seen In The Family Photo After Trump’s Victory Celebration At Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, was missing from the family photo. She has been seen earlier with Trump during his victory speech.

Melania Is Missing! To-Be First Lady Not Seen In The Family Photo After Trump’s Victory Celebration At Mar-A-Lago

In the wake of a decisive victory in the U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump celebrated at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The celebration included family members and an unexpected appearance by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who attended with his young son, X Æ A-Xii.

Photos of the event, shared on social media by Trump’s granddaughter Kai, showed Donald Trump, Lara Trump, and his son Barron among family members. Musk, accompanied by his son, was also prominently featured, sparking interest online about his presence alongside the Trump family. Notably absent from the family photos was Trump’s wife, Melania, who had been seen earlier with Trump during his victory speech.

Elon Musk Now Part Of Trump Family?

In his speech, Trump acknowledged Musk’s contributions and praised the Tesla and SpaceX CEO with enthusiasm. “Oh, let me tell you, we have a new star. A star is born. Elon,” Trump said, lauding Musk’s recent achievements, including a recent rocket launch. “He’s an amazing guy,” Trump remarked, recounting Musk’s commitment to campaigning.

Musk later retweeted Kai Trump’s post and shared a photo with Trump and his son, captioning it with the Latin phrase “Novus Ordo Seclorum,” meaning “a new order of the ages.” The post stirred curiosity and commentary among users, many of whom commented on Melania’s absence from the family photos.

Melania Trump Skips Few Trump’s Campaign Trail! 

Melania Trump, who was a limited presence on the campaign trail, did make appearances at key events, including Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in October and the Republican National Convention in July. Following Trump’s victory, Melania addressed the public through a post on X, expressing her commitment to the nation’s values and shared goals. “The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility,” she wrote. “We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom.”

The celebratory evening at Mar-a-Lago concluded Trump’s campaign on a high note, with Musk’s involvement signaling an intriguing alliance. As Trump and his family look ahead, they appear set on fulfilling what Trump described as a divinely inspired mission to “restore America to greatness.”

ALSO READ: Is Lara Trump, Not Ivanka, Donald Trump’s New ‘Right Hand Woman’?

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk Melania trump US election results
