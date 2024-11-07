From Pichai To Nadella: See How Indian-Americans Responded To Trump’s Second Term

Indian-American leaders like Ramaswamy, Pichai, and Nadella congratulated Trump on his re-election, highlighting resilience and hoping for stronger innovation and US-India ties in his second term.

Prominent Indian-Americans expressed their congratulations and support for Donald Trump following his re-election as the 47th President of the United States. As Trump secured a second term, winning 295 out of 538 electoral votes, Indian-American political figures, business leaders, and public figures emphasized their continued commitment to working with the administration to strengthen the US-India relationship.

Trump’s re-election marks a significant political moment, improving his 2020 performance in both red and blue states, and successfully capturing enough swing states to ensure victory. The Indian-American community has shown strong support for his policies, particularly regarding strengthening US-India ties.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Trump is the “American Badass” Who Defied All Odds

Vivek Ramaswamy, a notable ally of Trump, celebrated the president’s comeback, calling it a reflection of America’s resilience. “Trump isn’t an ideologue or a policy wonk,” Ramaswamy said. “He’s an American badass. They tried to disqualify him, imprison him, and even kill him twice – none of it worked. They underestimated him, and by extension, they underestimated the American people.”

Ramaswamy continued, “Trump’s comeback is the American comeback,” stressing that America, like Trump, believes in its destiny to be exceptional. “Our nation deserves a badass Commander-in-Chief right now—and that’s exactly what we got.”

Sundar Pichai: Committed to Innovation Under Trump’s Leadership

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Trump, commending his victory and the opportunities it would bring for American innovation. “We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone,” Pichai posted on social media.

Pichai’s message echoed a broader sentiment within the business community, highlighting the promise of continued growth and innovation under Trump’s leadership.

Satya Nadella: Looking Forward to Working with Trump’s Administration

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also congratulated Trump, expressing eagerness to collaborate with his administration. “Congratulations, President Trump,” Nadella wrote on social media. “We’re looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world.”

Nadella’s statement reflects the broader interest in how the tech industry will align with Trump’s economic policies during his second term.

Nikki Haley: A Call for Unity and Peaceful Transition

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley welcomed Trump’s re-election, calling it a moment for national unity. “The American people have spoken. Congratulations to President Trump on a strong win,” Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She emphasized the importance of a peaceful transition, urging Kamala Harris to concede. “You can’t just talk about unity in a campaign, you have to show it regardless of the outcome,” she added.

Haley’s comments reflect the political need for reconciliation in the wake of a contentious election.

Tulsi Gabbard: Gratitude for the Opportunity to Serve in Trump’s Campaign

Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard expressed her gratitude for having played a role in Trump’s victorious campaign. “I offer my heartfelt thanks and aloha to President Donald Trump for allowing me to play a small part in his victorious campaign to Make America Great Again,” Gabbard shared on social media. She described Trump as a “kind and courageous person who sincerely desires the best for the American people.”

Gabbard’s statement also reflected her hopes for future bipartisan cooperation, urging Americans to reject efforts to sabotage Trump’s presidency.

Bobby Jindal: “Great Day for America” and Hard Work Ahead

Bobby Jindal, the former Governor of Louisiana, celebrated Trump’s victory, calling it a moment of triumph for America. “What a great day for America! Let’s take a moment to celebrate. Then begins the hard work to get our country back on track!” Jindal tweeted.

His message echoed the sentiment of many who see Trump’s re-election as an opportunity to focus on rebuilding and uniting the nation.

M R Rangaswami: Strengthening US-India Relations

M R Rangaswami, the founder of Indiaspora, expressed excitement about working with Trump’s administration on strengthening US-India relations. “Congratulations to President Trump. We look forward to working with him and his administration on issues of bilateral importance in the US-India relationship, and on global challenges that the two countries can lead on together,” Rangaswami said.

His comments highlight the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations on key international issues.

Dr Krishna Reddy: Strengthening US-India Ties

Dr Krishna Reddy, Chairman of the Indian American Friendship Council, congratulated Trump for his re-election and underscored the promise of stronger US-India relations. “This is the beginning of super US-India relations and together we keep the world safe again,” Reddy stated. He also emphasized the vital role of Indian-Americans in rebuilding a robust economy.

Reddy’s message highlighted the growing influence of the Indian-American community in shaping the future of US foreign policy.

Al Mason: Trump as a “Messiah” for the American People

Entrepreneur Al Mason, based in New York, offered a more dramatic endorsement of Trump’s victory. “God saved Trump from two assassination attempts—there is a reason for the same,” Mason claimed. “Trump is going to be a messiah for the American people and the rest of the world. There will be a very prosperous America, a safer world free of wars.”

Mason’s comments reflect a fervent belief in Trump’s ability to guide the nation into a prosperous era, free from global conflicts.

