Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Displeased’ with Donald Trump’s Victory—Here’s Why

Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encouraged their followers to vote but stopped short of endorsing either of the two major candidates: Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump. Despite widespread speculation about their political leanings, particularly given Meghan’s status as a U.S. citizen, the couple refrained from publicly supporting any candidate.

Meghan Markle’s Displeasure with Trump’s Re-election

While Harry and Meghan did not formally endorse any candidate in the 2024 race, it is widely believed that they lean toward the Democratic Party. Meghan, in particular, is reportedly unhappy with Trump’s re-election. The couple’s stance on the election is seen as a continuation of their cautious approach to political matters since stepping back from their royal roles.

Encouraging Voter Participation, but Avoiding Endorsements

In the lead-up to the election, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a video encouraging Americans to vote, with Meghan calling the race “the most important election of our lifetime.” Although Harry, as a non-U.S. citizen, did not vote, he acknowledged the importance of participating in the democratic process. He also reiterated that he had never voted in the UK, given the royal family’s tradition of political neutrality.

Previous Support for Democratic Values

The couple has a history of advocating for democratic values and civic engagement. Ahead of the 2020 election, Meghan and Harry appeared in a video urging Americans to “reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.” While they did not explicitly support a candidate, their message was widely interpreted as backing Joe Biden and the Democrats. This sparked criticism in the UK for allegedly violating the royal protocol of political neutrality, though they had already stepped down from their senior royal roles by that time.

Trump’s Comments on Harry and Meghan’s Move to the U.S.

Trump has made several remarks about Harry and Meghan since their move to California in 2020. He stated that the Biden administration had been “too gracious” in their treatment of Harry, particularly concerning his visa status. Trump added, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” He also threatened to deport Harry during his second term.

In addition, Trump criticized Meghan, saying, “I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry; he’s going to need it,” after she encouraged Americans to vote for Biden in 2020.

Civic Engagement Through Archewell Foundation

Through their charity, the Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan have long championed the importance of voting and civic engagement. They emphasized that voting is not just a right but a crucial way to influence the future of communities. “At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world,” they stated. “By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.”

Visa Controversy and Trump’s Criticism of Harry’s Immigration Status

The couple’s visa status has been a source of tension, with Trump and other Republicans criticizing the Biden administration for being “too gracious” with Harry since his move to the U.S. Some royal observers have suggested that Harry and Meghan’s recent purchase of a home in Portugal might be a “backup plan” in case further visa issues arise, particularly after Harry’s public admission of drug use in his memoir Spare. Royal expert Hugo Vickers commented, “I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Trump suddenly said: Right, I’m sending Prince Harry out of this country. I think it’s very wise to take all the possibilities into account [and consider living elsewhere].”

With the uncertainty surrounding Harry’s visa status, the couple’s potential move abroad is seen as a pragmatic response to the ongoing controversy.