In a victory photo marking Donald Trump’s recent election win, three generations of the Trump family, including Trump’s namesakes—son Donald Trump Jr., 46, and grandson Donald Trump III, 15—gathered alongside family friend Elon Musk. The image, shared on social media, highlights the strong bond between Musk and the Trumps and captures the family’s elation as they prepare for their return to the White House.

Family Victory Photo Features the “Whole Squad”

Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, shared the family picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioning it “The whole squad.” The group includes prominent family members such as Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump; Donald Trump Jr. with his children Kai, 17, Chloe, 10, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Donald Trump III; Donald Trump with son Barron, 18; Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner; Eric and Lara Trump; and Elon Musk with his four-year-old son, X.

Melania Trump Absent from Family Victory Photo

Noticeably missing from the family photo is Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady. While her public appearances during the campaign were limited, she joined her husband for a brief appearance on Election Day and stood by his side in Florida during his victory speech.

Elon Musk’s Support for Trump’s Campaign

Elon Musk’s presence in the family photo underlines his close relationship with Donald Trump. The Tesla CEO and owner of X has been an outspoken supporter of Trump’s campaign, offering both moral and financial backing. Previously, Musk expressed optimism about the country’s future under Trump’s leadership, even sharing a digitally altered image of himself in the Oval Office. In his victory speech, Trump commended Musk, describing him as a “new star” and an “amazing guy,” signaling Musk’s valued role in the campaign.

Musk’s Potential Role in Trump’s Administration

There is growing speculation that Musk may take on a significant role in Trump’s new administration, potentially overseeing a government efficiency commission aimed at reducing the federal budget. This potential role reflects Musk’s influence within Trump’s inner circle and highlights his commitment to supporting Trump’s policy agenda.

