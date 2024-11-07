Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Three Donald Trumps In Family Victory Photo, Check Here

In a celebratory photo marking Donald Trump’s recent election win, three generations of the Trump family, including Trump’s namesakes—son Donald Trump Jr., 46, and grandson Donald Trump III, 15—gathered alongside family friend Elon Musk.

Three Donald Trumps In Family Victory Photo, Check Here

In a victory photo marking Donald Trump’s recent election win, three generations of the Trump family, including Trump’s namesakes—son Donald Trump Jr., 46, and grandson Donald Trump III, 15—gathered alongside family friend Elon Musk. The image, shared on social media, highlights the strong bond between Musk and the Trumps and captures the family’s elation as they prepare for their return to the White House.

Family Victory Photo Features the “Whole Squad”

Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, shared the family picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioning it “The whole squad.” The group includes prominent family members such as Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump; Donald Trump Jr. with his children Kai, 17, Chloe, 10, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Donald Trump III; Donald Trump with son Barron, 18; Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner; Eric and Lara Trump; and Elon Musk with his four-year-old son, X.

Melania Trump Absent from Family Victory Photo

Noticeably missing from the family photo is Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady. While her public appearances during the campaign were limited, she joined her husband for a brief appearance on Election Day and stood by his side in Florida during his victory speech.

Elon Musk’s Support for Trump’s Campaign

Elon Musk’s presence in the family photo underlines his close relationship with Donald Trump. The Tesla CEO and owner of X has been an outspoken supporter of Trump’s campaign, offering both moral and financial backing. Previously, Musk expressed optimism about the country’s future under Trump’s leadership, even sharing a digitally altered image of himself in the Oval Office. In his victory speech, Trump commended Musk, describing him as a “new star” and an “amazing guy,” signaling Musk’s valued role in the campaign.

Musk’s Potential Role in Trump’s Administration

There is growing speculation that Musk may take on a significant role in Trump’s new administration, potentially overseeing a government efficiency commission aimed at reducing the federal budget. This potential role reflects Musk’s influence within Trump’s inner circle and highlights his commitment to supporting Trump’s policy agenda.

Read More: Why Are Americans Stockpiling Abortion Pills And Hormones After Trump Win?

Filed under

Elon Musk Trump Trump Victory Photo Trump wins US ELECTION Us election latest news US election results us president election 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

0 Votes
|
Last Updated:
|
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox