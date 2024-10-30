“Turn The Page,” Kamala Harris Urges Americans

Kamala Harris urged Americans to “turn the page” on the Donald Trump era during a rally Tuesday, where she addressed thousands of voters near the site where Trump previously spoke before the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Harris sharply criticized her Republican opponent, describing him as “unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed by grievances, and seeking unchecked power.” She pledged to govern pragmatically by listening to all viewpoints, including those who may disagree with her.

Trump aims to use the U.S. military against American citizens

Harris highlighted Trump’s priorities by mentioning his intent to release the violent extremists who attacked law enforcement officers on January 6. She emphasized that Trump aims to use the U.S. military against American citizens who hold opposing views, people he considers “enemies from within.” According to Harris, this approach shows Trump’s lack of focus on improving Americans’ lives.

With just seven days remaining before polls close — and 100 days since President Joe Biden exited the race, elevating her to the top of the ticket — Harris took the stage against the backdrop of a White House lit in amber. She called for a change from the drama, conflict, and division, declaring that America is ready for a new generation of leadership, one she’s prepared to offer.

Before her speech, Harris’ communications director noted on MSNBC that an estimated 75,000 people had gathered. By comparison, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack estimated 53,000 attendees at Trump’s speech that day when he encouraged the crowd to march to the Capitol.

Harris emphasized “

Harris contrasts her goals with Trump’s

the dignity of work,” promising to “seek common ground” and “prioritize country over party.” She contrasted her goals with what she described as Trump’s “enemies list,” presenting her “to-do list” focused on lowering costs for Americans. Harris explained her commitment to protecting the public, referencing her record as a prosecutor. She pledged to address price gouging on groceries, cap costs on insulin and other drugs, and assist first-time homebuyers with down payments. Additionally, she promised tax cuts for working and middle-class individuals, adding that she would honor the value of work.

Trump has framed the election as a judgment on the Biden-Harris administration, attributing inflation and border issues to his opponent. He has also leveraged left-wing positions Harris held during her 2019 campaign, though she has since moved to a more moderate platform.

Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to interrupt Harris speech

In a reminder of the tense political climate, several pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to interrupt Harris’ speech, though they were too distant to disrupt her address. Responding in advance, Trump’s ally criticized her speech, claiming she would create division rather than “turn the page.” The Republican National Committee Chair, Michael Whatley, asserted that Harris’s “new way forward” is a “more dangerously liberal” take on Biden-Harris policies that have failed.

Harris made Trump’s authoritarian tone central to her closing argument, enlisting anti-Trump Republicans like former Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to encourage undecided Republicans and center-right independents to support her. Harris has referenced former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly’s recent remarks, where he described Trump as “certainly authoritarian” and fitting the “general definition of fascist.” Kelly also mentioned Trump’s past positive comments about Adolf Hitler. Thirteen former Trump administration officials endorsed Kelly’s critique in a joint letter.

Kamala acknowledges her imperfections

Harris has labeled Trump as a “fascist” and claims he is seeking power without limits. In response, Trump has labeled her both a fascist and communist. Over the weekend, he held a rally at Madison Square Garden, which was marred by controversial remarks from his supporters.

Since joining the race after Biden’s late exit, Harris has balanced introducing herself to voters and building a case against Trump by outlining her approach to diverge from Biden’s policies where necessary.

Democratic strategists have been testing different messages, finding that economic themes such as cutting grocery prices, defending Social Security, and opposing corporate tax cuts resonated strongly among swing voters. Although highlighting Kelly’s comments about Trump’s authoritarian tendencies garnered some support, economic topics seemed more persuasive.

Harris’ Tuesday speech aimed to cover both goals, presenting an optimistic message with the White House as her backdrop. She acknowledged her imperfections and promised to “listen to the people,” regardless of their vote, and to “always speak the truth.” She also pledged to “reach compromise to accomplish goals,” which was met with enthusiastic applause.

