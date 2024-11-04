U.S Elections: Early Voting In Michigan Reaches 3.2 Million

About 1.2 million Michiganders participated in early in-person voting for the first presidential election where this option was allowed by the state constitution.

About 1.2 million Michiganders participated in early in-person voting for the first presidential election where this option was allowed by the state constitution. As reported by the Secretary of State’s office on Monday, this figure accounts for over one-fifth of the total votes cast during the 2020 presidential election.

Record Participation Amid Constitutional Changes

The early voting period, which concluded recently, saw approximately 3.2 million early voters when combined with 1.98 million absentee ballots received by Sunday night. This means nearly 44% of active registered voters in Michigan have already cast their ballots. This year’s turnout mirrors that of 2020, when around 3.2 million voters utilized absentee ballots due to the pandemic, out of a total of nearly 5.6 million participants.

Thanks to a constitutional amendment passed in 2022, all clerks are required to provide at least nine days of early, in-person voting leading up to Election Day. Many communities offered this option starting October 26, with Detroit, Canton Township, and East Lansing opening their voting centers even earlier.

Detroit Sees Significant Turnout

Detroit reported impressive numbers, with 42,902 individuals voting early in the city. The Secretary of State’s office also noted that about 89,000 of the 109,000 absentee ballots sent out have already been returned. Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey expressed her excitement over the turnout, saying, “We knew they would be eager for it… I am so pleased with turnout.”

Despite lines that sometimes reached an hour and ten minutes, voters remained enthusiastic. “It’s impressive to see,” Winfrey added. “Everybody’s energy is high. Nobody’s mad about being in line.”

Rural Areas Join the Early Voting Trend

In rural Shiawassee County, Chris Ferguson was among the early voters who appreciated the convenience of casting her ballot early. “Everybody that I know has voted early,” she said. Owosso City Clerk Amy Kirkland noted a significant increase in early voters compared to the August primary, stating, “Our traffic has really picked up… Early voting seems to have really caught on.”

Alpena Township Clerk Michele Palevich also observed positive trends. “This is the first election where I’ve really seen the benefit of it,” she remarked. The steady flow of voters stood in stark contrast to the previous election cycle, where some days saw as few as six voters.

Urban and Suburban Engagement

In urban areas like Lansing, voter turnout has been strong throughout the nine days of early voting. City Clerk Chris Swope noted a consistent stream of voters, reflecting the community’s engagement. “It was really great to see it catch on,” he said.

Canton Township opened its early voting sites five days ahead of the statewide mandate, resulting in 13,407 early votes and an additional 23,819 absentee ballots processed. Kent County also reported significant turnout, with 96,265 early votes cast.

Smooth Operations Despite High Demand

Despite the high volume of early voters, officials reported smooth operations across the board. Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons expressed relief at the turnout, saying, “I think early voting in Michigan has proven to work and proven to be secure.” While absentee numbers are lower compared to 2020, it remains unclear whether this indicates a permanent shift to early voting or a temporary response to pandemic conditions.

