Was Jeff Bezos Behind Washington Post’s Decision Against Endorsing Kamala Harris?

The Washington Post originally planned to endorse Kamala Harris for president, but this was halted by the paper's owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as reported by The Washington Post. Instead, the paper published a column by current publisher Will Lewis, formerly associated with Rupert Murdoch, announcing that The Post would refrain from endorsing any candidate.

Washington Post to remain neutral

In the editorial, Lewis referenced The Post’s decision to remain neutral during the 1960 presidential race between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, who would later face the Watergate scandal, one of the most significant political corruption cases in U.S. history. Lewis explained that the lack of endorsement might be interpreted in various ways, possibly as an implicit endorsement or critique of one candidate, or even as a failure to take a stand. However, he clarified that this was not the case and that the decision reflected The Post’s enduring values and vision for leadership — qualities like integrity, a commitment to the rule of law, and a dedication to freedom in all forms.

This marks the second instance of a major American newspaper retracting a Harris endorsement due to the owner’s influence. The Los Angeles Times had similarly pulled back a planned endorsement after its owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, intervened, leading to the resignation of the editorials editor in protest.

Timing of this decision raises questions on Jeff Bezos

The Washington Post’s union expressed serious concerns about the timing of this decision, just 11 days before a crucial election, noting that it appeared to reflect management’s interference with the Editorial team’s work. Readers have begun canceling subscriptions, and conservative scholar Robert Kagan stepped down as editor-at-large, as reported by Semafor’s Max Tani.

Despite its motto, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” The Washington Post endorsed candidates in other recent races, including Virginia’s 7th district and Maryland’s senate, and has frequently investigated former President Donald Trump over alleged misconduct. According to The Columbia Journalism Review, the Harris endorsement was authored by board members Charles Lane and Stephen W. Stromberg. Editorial page director David Shipley initially indicated that the endorsement was progressing, reportedly noting that the matter was of particular interest to Bezos. Later, Shipley informed the board that the endorsement would not proceed, followed by the publication of Lewis’s statement.

Is Jeff Bezos involved in the decision?

NPR reported that Shipley had approved and later retracted the endorsement, allegedly mentioning Bezos’s involvement in its review. Bezos’s other ventures hold U.S. government contracts, including a $10 billion cloud contract with Amazon and a $3.4 billion lunar lander contract with NASA for Blue Origin.

Marty Baron, former executive editor of The Washington Post, called the decision an act of “cowardice” in a message to the Post, adding that it created a vulnerable moment for democracy. He warned that the move could embolden Donald Trump to further pressure The Post’s owner, Bezos, and other media proprietors, marking what he called a troubling chapter for an institution known for its courage.

