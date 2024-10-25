Why The Washington Post Shifted From Calling Trump A Threat To Not Endorsing 2024 Presidential Candidate

The Washington Post has decided not to endorse any candidate in the upcoming presidential election, marking a significant shift from its established tradition.

In a memo to staff, Publisher Will Lewis indicated that the newspaper is reverting to its original stance of refraining from endorsing presidential candidates.

Los Angeles Times announces a similar choice

This decision comes on the heels of the Los Angeles Times announcing a similar choice, which sparked reader backlash and led to the resignation of its editorial editor, Mariel Garza, along with other staff members.

Lewis acknowledged that the Post’s stance could be interpreted in various ways, including as an implicit endorsement of one candidate or a condemnation of another. He expressed that while such interpretations are unavoidable, the Post views its decision as aligned with its core values. These values emphasize the importance of character and courage in leadership, adherence to the rule of law, and respect for human freedoms.

Washington Post exercising caution

However, the decision not to endorse has raised concerns that the wealthy owners of both newspapers might be exercising caution in light of the possibility of Donald Trump’s return to the presidency. Trump has publicly threatened to retaliate against political adversaries and media outlets that publish unfavorable stories. The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, while the Los Angeles Times is owned by Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Lewis noted that the Post traditionally abstained from endorsing presidential candidates, but this changed in 1976 when the editorial board supported Jimmy Carter. According to NPR, the last time the Post refrained from endorsing a candidate was in 1988.

A moment of weakness for Washington Post?

Former Post editor Martin Baron criticized the decision in a statement to NPR, calling it a moment of weakness that could jeopardize democracy. He suggested that Trump would view this decision as an opportunity to further intimidate the Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos. Baron, who left the Post in 2021, had overseen significant investigative reporting on the Trump administration, which had drawn Trump’s ire. During that time, the Post adopted the slogan “Democracy Dies In Darkness.”

It’s likely that the Post would have supported Kamala Harris for the presidency, as it endorsed Joe Biden in 2020, highlighting Trump’s threats to democracy and his lack of achievements during his first term. The editorial board has also criticized Trump’s actions related to the January 6 insurrection and his overall rhetoric.

“A sign of cowardice”

This decision marks a notable deviation that some interpret as a sign of cowardice on Bezos’s part, who may be concerned about the implications of endorsing Harris if Trump regains power. Bezos has contracts with the federal government that could be at risk, including those involving Amazon’s shipping and cloud services and his Blue Origin space company, which is also a government contractor.

According to critics, the situation reflects a concerning trend of billionaires yielding to Trump. Recently, it was reported that Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong instructed the paper to refrain from making an endorsement in the presidential election. Following this, the LA Times’ editorial editor, Mariel Garza, resigned in protest, stating that the decision made the publication appear “craven and hypocritical” in light of its previous reporting and editorial stance on Trump.

