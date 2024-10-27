Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Harris has mentioned working at McDonald's during her college years, an experience Trump has frequently questioned, stating that she never worked there. During the podcast, Trump joked that he spent “15 minutes more” working at McDonald's than Harris did, referencing her past remarks.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump recently claimed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai called to commend him on his recent visit to a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan podcast, Trump shared that Pichai had described the McDonald’s visit as “the biggest thing” for Google in recent years.

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump?

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Donald Trump revealed, “I did McDonald’s last week and I actually got a call from Sundar Pichai. ‘This is the biggest thing we’ve had in years,’” he said while referring to the Google CEO.

Trump also stated that Sundar Pichai described the McDonald’s visit as “one of biggest things” on Google in years.

Trump’s McDonald’s stop was a calculated move in his campaign strategy, aiming to target Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent in the upcoming November 5 election.

President Trump describes getting a call from Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai following his visit to McDonalds: “This McDonald’s thing was one of the biggest things we have ever had on Google; it just hit.” pic.twitter.com/AcLKq1iiMl — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) October 26, 2024

When Trump Accused Harris of “lying” about McDonald’s experience

Trump accused Harris of “lying” about her McDonald’s experience, asserting that a manager from her supposed location confirmed she never worked there. In addition to Pichai’s alleged praise, Trump used the platform to air his grievances with Google, accusing the search giant of bias against him by predominantly displaying negative news about him.

At an Economic Club of Chicago event on October 15, Trump shared that he had contacted Pichai to discuss his concerns about skewed search results.

He claimed that, despite having many favorable stories, Google primarily surfaces negative coverage about him, which he described as “rigged.” Trump’s critiques reflect a recurring theme in his public discourse on what he sees as bias from major tech companies against conservative voices.

