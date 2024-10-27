Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Harris has mentioned working at McDonald's during her college years, an experience Trump has frequently questioned, stating that she never worked there. During the podcast, Trump joked that he spent “15 minutes more” working at McDonald's than Harris did, referencing her past remarks.

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump recently claimed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai called to commend him on his recent visit to a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan podcast, Trump shared that Pichai had described the McDonald’s visit as “the biggest thing” for Google in recent years.

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump?

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Donald Trump revealed, “I did McDonald’s last week and I actually got a call from Sundar Pichai. ‘This is the biggest thing we’ve had in years,’” he said while referring to the Google CEO.

Trump also stated that Sundar Pichai described the McDonald’s visit as “one of biggest things” on Google in years.

Trump’s McDonald’s stop was a calculated move in his campaign strategy, aiming to target Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent in the upcoming November 5 election.

When Trump Accused Harris of “lying” about McDonald’s experience

Harris has mentioned working at McDonald’s during her college years, an experience Trump has frequently questioned, stating that she never worked there. During the podcast, Trump joked that he spent “15 minutes more” working at McDonald’s than Harris did, referencing her past remarks.

Trump accused Harris of “lying” about her McDonald’s experience, asserting that a manager from her supposed location confirmed she never worked there. In addition to Pichai’s alleged praise, Trump used the platform to air his grievances with Google, accusing the search giant of bias against him by predominantly displaying negative news about him.

At an Economic Club of Chicago event on October 15, Trump shared that he had contacted Pichai to discuss his concerns about skewed search results.

He claimed that, despite having many favorable stories, Google primarily surfaces negative coverage about him, which he described as “rigged.” Trump’s critiques reflect a recurring theme in his public discourse on what he sees as bias from major tech companies against conservative voices.

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister  

Filed under

donald trump Joe Rogan Podcast Sundar Pichai Trending news US Polls World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won...

Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Entertainment

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox