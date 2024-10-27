Young Indian American Ashwin Ramaswami Challenges Incumbent Republican in Georgia’s Key Senate District

As Americans head to the polls on November 5, their ballots will not only determine the presidency but also the outcomes of critical congressional, gubernatorial, and state legislative races. Among the emerging candidates in these elections is Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Indian American Democrat taking on Republican Senator Shawn Still in Georgia’s traditionally conservative Senate District 48. Ramaswami’s bid for the state Senate highlights the shifting political landscape in Georgia and the growing influence of younger, diverse voices in American politics.

Who is Ashwin Ramaswami?

Ashwin Ramaswami is a Johns Creek native, born to Indian immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu, who just turned 25 in May 2024—the minimum age required to serve in the Georgia State Senate. Ramaswami’s educational background is notable; he studied Computer Science at Stanford University before earning his law degree from Georgetown University. According to his campaign website, his technical and legal training have positioned him as a strong advocate for cybersecurity and election integrity.

Career in Cybersecurity and Commitment to Election Integrity

Ramaswami has a robust background in cybersecurity, an area that has become a crucial focus in American elections. He worked with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he contributed to securing local election systems against cyber threats. Additionally, Ramaswami has experience with Schmidt Futures, a research organization where he focused on safeguarding open-source software, contributing insights that supported a congressional bill.

After three years at CISA, Ramaswami made the decision to leave his role to enter public service, citing concerns that misinformation about election integrity poses a greater threat to democracy than cyberattacks alone. As he told NBC News, his shift from cybersecurity work to the political arena was driven by the realization that combating misinformation required more than just securing digital systems.

Academic and Community Involvement

While in law school, Ramaswami actively engaged in teaching and fundraising initiatives. He taught classes on Hindu philosophy and successfully raised $100,000 for Dharmic programs at Georgetown, providing resources for students across Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist faiths. This involvement showcases his dedication to fostering interfaith understanding and supporting diverse religious communities.

A Campaign Focused on Election Security and Accountability

Central to Ramaswami’s campaign are pledges to enhance election security and address election misinformation. His opponent, Shawn Still, has faced criticism due to his involvement in the Trump 2020 “fake electors” plot. Still was allegedly one of the individuals who participated in a scheme to cast Georgia’s electoral votes for Donald Trump, despite the state’s election results favoring Joe Biden. This association has added significance to Ramaswami’s platform, which emphasizes transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Ramaswami has garnered significant financial support for a first-time candidate, raising over $700,000 in campaign funding. This strong backing not only highlights the enthusiasm for his candidacy but also signals a potential shift in District 48, a historically conservative area.

An Uphill Battle in a Conservative Stronghold

Georgia’s Senate District 48 has traditionally leaned Republican, making Ramaswami’s campaign an ambitious one. However, the demographic shifts in Georgia, particularly in suburban areas like Johns Creek, have made some districts more competitive in recent years. Ramaswami’s campaign seeks to tap into this trend by appealing to voters who prioritize cybersecurity, election integrity, and ethical governance.