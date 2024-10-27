Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Young Indian American Ashwin Ramaswami Challenges Incumbent Republican in Georgia’s Key Senate District

Johns Creek native Ashwin Ramaswami, 25, son of Tamil Nadu immigrants, is a rising Indian American Democrat challenging Republican Senator Shawn in the 2024 elections.

Young Indian American Ashwin Ramaswami Challenges Incumbent Republican in Georgia’s Key Senate District

As Americans head to the polls on November 5, their ballots will not only determine the presidency but also the outcomes of critical congressional, gubernatorial, and state legislative races. Among the emerging candidates in these elections is Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Indian American Democrat taking on Republican Senator Shawn Still in Georgia’s traditionally conservative Senate District 48. Ramaswami’s bid for the state Senate highlights the shifting political landscape in Georgia and the growing influence of younger, diverse voices in American politics.

Who is Ashwin Ramaswami?

Ashwin Ramaswami is a Johns Creek native, born to Indian immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu, who just turned 25 in May 2024—the minimum age required to serve in the Georgia State Senate. Ramaswami’s educational background is notable; he studied Computer Science at Stanford University before earning his law degree from Georgetown University. According to his campaign website, his technical and legal training have positioned him as a strong advocate for cybersecurity and election integrity.

Career in Cybersecurity and Commitment to Election Integrity

Ramaswami has a robust background in cybersecurity, an area that has become a crucial focus in American elections. He worked with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he contributed to securing local election systems against cyber threats. Additionally, Ramaswami has experience with Schmidt Futures, a research organization where he focused on safeguarding open-source software, contributing insights that supported a congressional bill.

After three years at CISA, Ramaswami made the decision to leave his role to enter public service, citing concerns that misinformation about election integrity poses a greater threat to democracy than cyberattacks alone. As he told NBC News, his shift from cybersecurity work to the political arena was driven by the realization that combating misinformation required more than just securing digital systems.

Academic and Community Involvement

While in law school, Ramaswami actively engaged in teaching and fundraising initiatives. He taught classes on Hindu philosophy and successfully raised $100,000 for Dharmic programs at Georgetown, providing resources for students across Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist faiths. This involvement showcases his dedication to fostering interfaith understanding and supporting diverse religious communities.

A Campaign Focused on Election Security and Accountability

Central to Ramaswami’s campaign are pledges to enhance election security and address election misinformation. His opponent, Shawn Still, has faced criticism due to his involvement in the Trump 2020 “fake electors” plot. Still was allegedly one of the individuals who participated in a scheme to cast Georgia’s electoral votes for Donald Trump, despite the state’s election results favoring Joe Biden. This association has added significance to Ramaswami’s platform, which emphasizes transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Ramaswami has garnered significant financial support for a first-time candidate, raising over $700,000 in campaign funding. This strong backing not only highlights the enthusiasm for his candidacy but also signals a potential shift in District 48, a historically conservative area.

An Uphill Battle in a Conservative Stronghold

Georgia’s Senate District 48 has traditionally leaned Republican, making Ramaswami’s campaign an ambitious one. However, the demographic shifts in Georgia, particularly in suburban areas like Johns Creek, have made some districts more competitive in recent years. Ramaswami’s campaign seeks to tap into this trend by appealing to voters who prioritize cybersecurity, election integrity, and ethical governance.

Read More: Is Elon Musk An Illegal Immigrant? New Report Says Tesla CEO Worked Illegally In US

Filed under

Ashwin Ramaswami cybersecurity Georgia Indian-American Republican Senate District
Advertisement

Also Read

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Calls Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘Incapable’ Over Bandra Stampede

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Calls Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘Incapable’ Over Bandra Stampede

Donald Trump Jokes About Fixing McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines in Viral Social Media Post, Takes Jab at Joe Biden

Donald Trump Jokes About Fixing McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines in Viral Social Media Post, Takes...

Is India Poised To Become Animation Hotspot? PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Motu-Patlu, Chhota Bheem In Mann Ki Baat

Is India Poised To Become Animation Hotspot? PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of Motu-Patlu, Chhota Bheem...

Milind Soman Leads “Fearless Midnight Run” to Champion Women’s Safety and Empowerment in Mumbai

Milind Soman Leads “Fearless Midnight Run” to Champion Women’s Safety and Empowerment in Mumbai

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Swift’s Surprise Duet: Sabrina Carpenter Joins for an Unforgettable “Espresso”

Swift’s Surprise Duet: Sabrina Carpenter Joins for an Unforgettable “Espresso”

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox