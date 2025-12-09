Russia’s New Visa Offering Residency To Skilled Foreign Workers Will Make It Easy For Indian Professionals: How Does It Work And What You Need To Know

Russia has come up with a new visa that provides residence to foreigners. This occurred after the Indian presidential visit to President Vladimir Putin, which just ended.

Recently, the two nations have signed a labour mobility agreement that will see Indian professionals find it easier to work in Russia.

The nation that is facing a severe shortage of labour force will have approximately 3.1 million vacancies that must be filled by the year-end. This will increase the agreement.

It has also been received as the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Denis Manturov, told the state-owned news outlet TASS that the manufacturing sector in the country still needs at least 800,000 new employees.

Let’s take a closer look.

Russian new visa programme demystified. The visa programme will be implemented on April 15, 2026.

It provides talented foreign nationals in science, business, industry, education, culture and sports to seek temporary residence of three years or even permanent residence.

They are capable of doing it without considering the immigration quota or even the examination on the Russian language.

The visa can be applied by the applicants at their home country. In case authorities accept, they and their family are allowed one year business visa to enter Russia.

Now that they are in Russia then they may make an application with the concerned immigration authorities to get a temporary or permanent visal is known to be fit in the programme. The second level is to apply to the immigration authorities to get a temporary or permanent visa.

Others with knowledge say that Putin signed this decree before he visited India. During the period of time that the application is being considered, foreign nationals and their families are able to work in Russia without a work permit.

The individual added that the issuance of the temporary or permanent residency should be done within 30 days upon acceptance of the application by the immigration authorities.

India has equal agreements with France, the UK, Germany and Italy.

UK

In 2021, India signed a migration and mobility partnership with the then regime of Boris Johnson.

The agreement signed by the then UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and the S Jaishankar of India includes students, academics and researchers and people migrating due to professional and economic motives.

It will enable the youthful Indian and British nationals to reside and work in the other country of their residence. This is a youth professionals scheme which is applicable to every individual aged 18-30.

The new programme is a two-phase procedure, where the initial phase would be the application to the established agency, and in the event of a foreign national.

Young individuals who apply to this scheme need not less than three years of higher education or professional experience, and must be capable of expressing themselves in English. About 3,000 individuals of every nation can apply under the scheme annually.

It is also involved with the illegal immigration by accelerating the removal process, doubling the amount of money it has to handle the returns, and ensuring that the citizens who remain in the countries illegally are easily identified and sent back.

France

India and France signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) on March 10, 2018, during the French President’s visit. The idea? Make it easier for students, academics, researchers, and skilled professionals to move between the two countries. The pact also aims to boost cooperation on tough issues like irregular migration and human trafficking.

This agreement isn’t just about students and scholars. It includes businesspeople, scientists, intellectuals, and specialists—anyone taking on short missions, usually less than three months, and actively contributing to economic, commercial, academic, scientific, or cultural ties between India and France.

The deal originally lasted seven years, but both countries decided to renew it in 2025.

Germany

India and Germany struck a Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership in December 2022, which kicked in by March 2023. S Jaishankar and Annalena Baerbock signed the pact, opening new doors for Indian students, researchers, skilled professionals, and trainees to study, work, and build a life in Germany.

There’s some real structure here. The agreement sets out clear requirements to help people move and find jobs, and it encourages a back-and-forth exchange of skills and talent. For example, the Academic Evaluation Centre in New Delhi now makes applying to German universities much smoother.

Students get extra perks too: 18-month extended residence permits, flexible short-stay visas, and up to 3,000 Job Seeker Visas just for Indians every year. There’s also a Joint Working Group that meets to keep the partnership running and expand opportunities.

Italy

India and Italy signed their own Migration and Mobility Agreement in November 2023. S Jaishankar and Antonio Tajani put pen to paper for their respective governments. This agreement covers a broad group—employed and self-employed workers, skilled workers, students, academics, researchers, businesspeople, and artists.

Indian students with a master’s degree or PhD who want professional experience in Italy after their studies can now get temporary residency for up to a year.

The agreement sticks around until 2028. To make sure things actually happen, there’s a Joint Working Group that meets regularly to check progress and suggest improvements.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this partnership brings people closer, gives more chances for students, skilled workers, businesspeople, and young professionals, and helps both countries handle irregular migration together.

ALSO READ: What Is The Conflict Between Thailand And Cambodia? New Civilian Deaths Reported As Dispute Extends To Border Area