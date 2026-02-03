‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the government has to station a large number of troops in Balochistan, mainly because the province is so vast and hard to control, especially now, with security getting worse and attacks on the rise.

Pakistan Killed 177 Militants in Balochistan, Says Khawaja Asif

He was speaking after security forces killed 177 militants in operations, following a wave of coordinated attacks at 12 different spots across Balochistan.

Addressing the National Assembly, Asif admitted that the sheer size of the region makes it tough for the military to keep things under control.

“Balochistan covers more than 40 percent of Pakistan. Keeping peace there is way harder than in a big city. It takes a serious number of troops. Our forces are deployed and actively fighting, but physically, it’s just not easy to cover such a massive area,” he said.

Balochistan Violence: Khawaja Asif Blames Militants, Smugglers and Foreign Backing

Khawaja Asif also pointed out how criminal gangs and terrorists have started working together. According to him, groups like the banned Baloch Liberation Army aren’t just fighting for a cause, they’re protecting smugglers too.

“In Balochistan, tribal elders, some bureaucrats, and people behind separatist movements have all joined forces,” he said.

The minister blamed some of the chaos on outside interference, especially from India. He claimed groups supported by India are running operations in Balochistan, and that Afghanistan is also being used to stir up trouble.

“The terrorist leadership is based in Afghanistan, and they get support from there,” he added.

Khawaja Asif: ‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’

Asif also raised concerns about the weapons terrorists are using in Balochistan; a single rifle costs around PKR 2 million, and they have thermal weapon sights worth thousands of dollars. He asked, “Who’s giving them the money for this?”





Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been dealing with violent insurgencies for years. Armed groups from the province have carried out several attacks, including ones targeting the $60 billion CPEC project.

In 2025, the RLA claimed responsibility for hijacking the Jaffar Express train from Quetta to Peshawar, which left three people dead.

