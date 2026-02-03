LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar Gandhi statue stolen Melbourne balochistan elon musk babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said heavy troop deployment in Balochistan is necessary due to the province’s vast size and rising attacks, after security forces killed 177 militants.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (IMAGE: X)
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 3, 2026 18:11:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the government has to station a large number of troops in Balochistan, mainly because the province is so vast and hard to control, especially now, with security getting worse and attacks on the rise.

Pakistan Killed 177 Militants in Balochistan, Says Khawaja Asif

He was speaking after security forces killed 177 militants in operations, following a wave of coordinated attacks at 12 different spots across Balochistan.

Addressing the National Assembly, Asif admitted that the sheer size of the region makes it tough for the military to keep things under control. 

You Might Be Interested In

“Balochistan covers more than 40 percent of Pakistan. Keeping peace there is way harder than in a big city. It takes a serious number of troops. Our forces are deployed and actively fighting, but physically, it’s just not easy to cover such a massive area,” he said.

Balochistan Violence: Khawaja Asif Blames Militants, Smugglers and Foreign Backing

Khawaja Asif also pointed out how criminal gangs and terrorists have started working together. According to him, groups like the banned Baloch Liberation Army aren’t just fighting for a cause, they’re protecting smugglers too.

“In Balochistan, tribal elders, some bureaucrats, and people behind separatist movements have all joined forces,” he said.

The minister blamed some of the chaos on outside interference, especially from India. He claimed groups supported by India are running operations in Balochistan, and that Afghanistan is also being used to stir up trouble.

“The terrorist leadership is based in Afghanistan, and they get support from there,” he added.

Khawaja Asif: ‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’

Asif also raised concerns about the weapons terrorists are using in Balochistan; a single rifle costs around PKR 2 million, and they have thermal weapon sights worth thousands of dollars. He asked, “Who’s giving them the money for this?”

Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has been dealing with violent insurgencies for years. Armed groups from the province have carried out several attacks, including ones targeting the $60 billion CPEC project.

In 2025, the RLA claimed responsibility for hijacking the Jaffar Express train from Quetta to Peshawar, which left three people dead.

MUST READ: From Moscow To Caracas: Will Venezuelan Oil Fulfil India’s Crude Needs? Trump Says India To End Russian Oil Imports Amid New Trade Deal

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 6:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: balochistanhome-hero-pos-4Khawaja Asiflatest viral videoPakistan Defence Minister

RELATED News

Why Did French Police Raid Elon Musk’s X Office In Paris? Elon Musk Summoned As Probe Widened In Deepfake Content

‘No Official Word’: Russia Breaks Silence On India-US Trade Deal, Says It Is ‘Carefully Analysing’ Trump’s Claim On Halting Russian Oil Purchases

Husband As ‘Owner,’ Authority To Punish Physically As Long As ‘The Bone Is Not Broken’: What You Need To Know About Taliban’s New Criminal Code

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect, Rejects Talks Under Threats and Coercion

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

LATEST NEWS

Parimatch Sports Partnered with SG Pipers as Sponsor for the Hockey India League 2026

‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

“Not in the Same League as India”: Sanjay Manjrekar’s Blunt Take on ‘Minnows’ Pakistan

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Result Out: Documents Required And How To Download Step-by-Step Guide Here

Mumbai-Pune In Just 48 Minutes: Railway Minister Gives BIG Update, Proposes High-Speed Bullet Train That Could Make Travel Easier- All You Need To Know

From Alpine Exit to Haas Lifeline: Jack Doohan’s F1 Comeback Story

Is Yami Gautam Making A Surprise Cameo In Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Lose Calm Over Hidden Clues

iPhone Flip Leaks: Is Apple Really Building A Flip Phone Ahead Of Foldable iPhone? Check Details And Design

Why Dhurandhar 2 Won’t Release On OTT Despite Huge Success Of Part 1 On Netflix? Here’s The Big Twist

School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government
‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government
‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government
‘They Have Rifles Worth Rs 20 Lakh Each’: Cash-Strapped, Crisis-Hit Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Brutal, Bizzare Admission As Balochistan Rebels Rattle Shehbaz Sharif Government

QUICK LINKS