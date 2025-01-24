Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
14 Arrested in Connection to Deadly Fire at Turkish Luxury Ski Resort Hotel

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel, located in the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey, has resulted in 78 fatalities

14 Arrested in Connection to Deadly Fire at Turkish Luxury Ski Resort Hotel

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel, located in the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey, has resulted in 78 fatalities leading to Investigation


A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel, located in the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey, has resulted in 78 fatalities. The blaze broke out early on Tuesday, sweeping through the 12-storey luxury hotel. As authorities continue their investigation, fourteen individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, including the hotel owner, his son-in-law, and key staff members. The tragic fire has raised questions about safety negligence, as many survivors reported a lack of fire alarms, safety exits, and fire doors.

Key Figures Arrested in Fire Investigation

According to state-run Anadolu news agency, eight people were brought before prosecutors on Friday, facing charges related to the deadly fire. Among the individuals detained are the owner of the hotel, his son-in-law, the hotel’s general manager, the director, the chief electrician, and the fire chief from the nearby town of Bolu. The authorities have intensified their investigation into the cause of the fire, with negligence suspected to be a key factor in the high death toll.

Lack of Fire Safety Measures For Fire Reported by Survivors

The fire is suspected to have been exacerbated by a lack of basic safety measures at the hotel. Survivors of the blaze have claimed that there were no fire alarms, no designated safety exits, and no fire doors, which left guests trapped inside as the flames engulfed the building. This lack of adequate fire safety protocols has been cited as a possible cause of the high number of casualties.

Details of the Fire and Evacuation Efforts

At the time of the fire, the hotel was hosting 238 people, mostly families with children, who were staying at the ski resort northwest of Turkey’s capital, Ankara. The fire began early on Tuesday morning, catching many guests by surprise as they were still asleep. Emergency services worked to evacuate survivors, but the lack of safety features made it difficult to rescue everyone in time. The victims, tragically, included both locals and tourists who had come to enjoy the winter holiday season.

Ongoing Investigation and Government Response To The Fire

Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the tragic loss of life, stating that the fire resulted in the deaths of 78 people. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, with a focus on whether negligence played a role in the disaster. As authorities continue to search for answers, the community is mourning the loss of so many lives, while the government promises to take action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

ALSO READ: Trump Cancels The Biden-Era App Designed To Aid Illegal Migrants In Achieving Legal Status

