Home > World > 15 Indians Among 20 Crew On Oil Tanker Targeted Near Oman’s Khasab Port, Four Injured As Iran Launches Retaliatory Strikes Against US-Israel Attack

Published: March 1, 2026 16:51:01 IST

An oil tanker was attacked off the coast of Oman on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The authorities in Oman described the attack as a hostile targeting of the oil tanker after Iran launched retaliatory strikes in the region after US-Israel attack. The incident left four crew members wounded and forced all 20 people on board to be moved to safety, officials said.

The tanker was named SKYLIGHT and was sailing under the flag of the Republic of Palau when it was hit about five nautical miles north of Khasab Port in the Musandam Governorate, Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said in a social media post.

Crew Of 20 Includes 15 Indians, Oman authorities say four injured

Officials made sure everyone on board was safely evacuated. The crew included 15 Indian nationals and five Iranian nationals, and they were brought off the ship before the damage worsened, the statement said.

According to reports, early information from the authorities said that four of the crew suffered injuries of different levels of severity. They were taken to receive medical care. The maritime centre did not immediately say what kind of weapons were used or who was responsible for the attack.

This hit on the tanker comes at a time of intense conflict in the region. The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes inside Iran which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials. Tehran responded with a series of missile and drone attacks on US forces and allied targets across the Gulf which include sites in the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.

Oman Port Hit By Drones

The violence spread to Oman on Sunday. Oman’s state news agency also said two drones struck the commercial port at Duqm, injuring a foreign worker and damaging some areas but causing no major harm to fuel tank facilities.

The situation has shaken a region that had been considered relatively stable in recent years. The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage near Musandam that sees a huge amount of the world’s oil transported by sea, is now seen as a potential flashpoint. Any hit on a tanker there raises the risk of broader disruption to global energy supplies.

Leaders in nearby countries have already spoken out. In the United Arab Emirates, which has also seen drone and missile activity in recent days, senior officials criticized Iran’s actions, calling them dangerous and irresponsible.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 4:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: iran us newsiran- israel warlatest news

‘Trisha Is Next Jayalalithaa’ Netizens Find Similarities As Chief Minister Debate Goes Viral On Social Media Days After Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files For Divorce

