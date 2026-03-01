Who Betrayed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? How Mossad Tracked Iran’s Supreme Leader And Gathered Information That Led To His Death

LIVE TV
Senior intelligence sources say Israeli and US spy agencies tracked Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for months before a joint military strike killed him.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 1, 2026 15:29:48 IST

In a development that has shocked the world, senior intelligence sources say Israeli and US spy networks tracked Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for months before he was killed in a major military strike. Israeli and US officials have told partners that highly sophisticated tracking systems pinpointed his location, helping planners time the joint attack with precision.

According to statements attributed to US and Israeli sources, including a message by former President Donald Trump, Khamenei “was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems, and working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he could do.”

How Mossad Located Ali Khamenei?

Reports say that officials have not publicly explained exactly how the Mossad and US intelligence pinpointed his exact movements and compound in Tehran, but analysts believe a mix of intercepted communications, satellite surveillance, human informants and signal intelligence played roles. Many governments have long monitored Iran’s top leadership, but combining different spy tools at scale appears to have delivered the decisive information for the strike.

Iranian state media on Sunday confirmed that Khamenei died in US-Israeli attacks, which came after days of speculation and mixed reports from various officials around the world. Iran’s own outlets described his death as “martyrdom,” declared 40 days of national mourning, and vowed retaliation.

Long before the Iranian state confirmed his death, US and Israeli leaders had signaled that the Supreme Leader was among the targets. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “growing signs” that Khamenei is no longer alive and that his compound had been destroyed.

Inside Sources Might Have Fed Mossad The Crucial Information

This strike marks a historic leap in intelligence-led military operations. Iran’s Supreme Leader has been the most closely watched figure in Middle Eastern geopolitics for decades. Ali Khamenei ruled the Islamic Republic since 1989 and guided its foreign and nuclear policies.

Reports suggest that Israeli Mossad may have relied on inside sources within Iran’s own security circles or third-party assets to build a real-time picture of Khamenei’s movements. These may include bugged facilities and human assets embedded close to decision-making centers, though official confirmation of exactly who gave the information has not yet been released.

The intelligence breakthrough is already being debated across the world. Some analysts say it shows how far US and Israeli spycraft has advanced. Others warn that the mastery of tracking a head of state raises ethical and legal questions about surveillance and sovereignty. Regardless, the operation appears to have relied on a deep, multi-layered intelligence effort before a single bomb was ever dropped.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 3:24 PM IST
Tags: Iran US Wariran- israel warlatest news

QUICK LINKS