LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ayatollah ali khamenei ali khamenei died khamenei All england Badminton abrar-ahmed afc ali khamenei death Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
Home > World > Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

Two drones struck Oman’s Duqm Port on Sunday, injuring one foreign worker and marking the first time the country has been directly hit since tensions escalated across the Gulf region.

Drone Strike Hits Duqm Port (Image: X)
Drone Strike Hits Duqm Port (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 1, 2026 14:34:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

Oman’s large commercial port at Duqm came under attack on Sunday when two drones struck the area in which one worker was injured. The country has been acting as a peaceful mediator in regional conflicts. This is the first time Oman has reported being hit since the recent escalation of violence across the Gulf region.

According to the Oman News Agency, two unmanned drones approached Duqm Port early Sunday. One of them hit a mobile workers’ accommodation site on the port grounds. A foreign worker who was nearby was hurt and taken for treatment. Officials say he was injured but is expected to survive.

The second drone did not directly hit anything important. Instead, its debris fell near fuel storage tanks which is a dangerous place however, luckily, there were no fires, no further injuries and no damage to equipment.

You Might Be Interested In

Oman’s Role as Mediator

According to reports, the strike is serious because Oman had been largely untouched by the recent wave of attacks that followed Iran’s recent military moves in the region. Oman has been acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran and was helping with talks on nuclear issues, and its territory has generally been seen as safe from the rising tensions around the Gulf. This incident breaks that sense of immunity and raises questions about whether Oman was intentionally targeted or if the drones simply veered off course from another part of the spreading conflict.

Reports say that Oman’s Ministry of Defense quickly responded to the incident with a public statement. The ministry asked people not to share photos, videos, or rumors about the strike until official information is available. “Please make sure the information comes from official sources. May Allah protect Oman,” the statement said.

US Embassy in Oman issues advisory

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Oman told its staff to shelter in place, saying there was “ongoing activity outside of Muscat,” the capital city. The embassy also recommended that all US citizens in Oman do the same until more is known. It was not clear whether this warning was directly related to the Duqm drone strike or to separate security concerns.

The port at Duqm is one of Oman’s biggest, handling commercial shipping and trade. It sits on the Arabian Sea and serves as a major route for goods coming in and out of the region. Oman has worked for years to build trade and diplomatic ties based on peace and negotiation. This attack tests that position and adds a new layer of uncertainty as the wider Gulf conflict continues to unfold.

Also Read: Iran Attacks US, Israel Bases To Avenge Khamenei’s Death As Trump Vows To Use ‘Force That Has Never Been Seen Before’   

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 2:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran US WarIsrael-US warlatest news

RELATED News

Dubai, Doha, Bahrain Rocked on Day 2 of Iran Retaliation; Two Injured After Drone Debris Hits Homes, 8 Wounded in Qatar | Check Public Advisory

Ohio Nightclub Shooting: Multiple People Shot At Riverfront Live Venue In Cincinnati, Chaos And Injuries Swarm The Scene As Police Launch Investigation

Who Is Morticia Addams? Woman Who Lit Cigarette With Burning Khamenei Photo Hails His Death, Says ‘We’d Dance On Your Grave, Died Like a Rat’ | WATCH

‘Mera Sher Tha Woh’: Lucknow Woman Mourns Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Condemns US-Israel Strikes, Says ‘If One Khamenei Is Killed, A Thousand Will Rise’ | WATCH

US Consulate in Karachi Attacked: Pakistani Protesters Storm Premises, Set Building on Fire After Khamenei’s Death; 8 Killed | Watch Videos

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 and 12 Papers Postponed in the Middle East, New Dates Awaited

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 YouTube Release Date Announced: Can Fans Stream Hania Aamir, Bilal Abbas Khan’s Viral Pakistani Drama In India?

IND vs WI: Motie-Hosein-Chase Spin Trap? How West Indies Plan to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash at Eden Gardens

Delroy Lindo Finally Breaks Silence On BAFTA Slur Incident During Onstage Presentation: ‘We’ve Been Shown…’

Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

NEET UG 2026 Registration Closes on March 8: Direct Apply Link, Eligibility And Key Dates

Who Is Jason Sanjay? Here’s The Real Reason Why He Unfollowed Vijay Thalapathy as Sangeeta Sornalingam’s Divorce Drama Unfolds

Why Are Shia Muslims In Jammu And Kashmir Protesting Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death After US Strikes Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader? All You Need To Know

IND vs WI Throwback: How Anil Kumble And Vinod Kambli Scripted a Historic Win For Team India at Eden Gardens

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2026: What to Revise in the Last Hours, Sample Paper Questions to Improve Scores

Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory
Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory
Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory
Drone Strike Shakes Oman’s Duqm Port, One Worker Injured As US-Israel War On Iran Spills Into Neutral Territory

QUICK LINKS