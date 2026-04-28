AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: Check Steps to Download Admit Card, Exam Dates and Key Instructions

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, has released the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 today, April 28. Those who have successfully completed the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The candidates need to download and print the admit card well in advance of the exam day, as it is compulsory to present the admit card in the examination hall.

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2026: Who can download

Only the candidates who have successfully submitted the AP EAMCET 2026 application form can download the hall ticket. The board has ensured that no physical copies of the admit card will be sent by post.

Candidates need to log in with their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth to download the admit card.

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2026: How to download admit card

Follow the steps to download the admit card:

Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on “Download AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026” link

Enter registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout

It is recommended that candidates keep several copies of the hall ticket.

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2026: What details are mentioned

There are several important pieces of information that will be included in the AP EAMCET admit card 2026. Among these are the candidate’s name, roll number, image, signature, exam date, reporting time and exam centre.

There are other details that will be mentioned, such as the father’s name and registration number. Candidates must immediately contact the authorities through the official helpline in case of any mismatch.

AP EAMCET exam 2026: What are the exam dates

The AP EAMCET 2026 exam will be conducted in different phases. The exam for engineering stream candidates will be held from May 12 to May 15 and from May 18, 2026.

On the other hand, the exams for agriculture and pharmacy will be held from May 19 to May 20, 2026. The exam will be computer-based and will be conducted at different test centres.

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2026: What to carry on exam day?

The candidates who will appear for the exam must carry the printed admit card and valid ID proof. They will also have to bring a printout of the application form filled with a recent photograph.

The application form, which must be filled out, should be attested. Candidates will also have to carry a ballpoint pen for rough work. SC/ST candidates must carry an attested copy of their caste certificate issued by a competent authority.

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2026: What items are not allowed

Candidates must not bring any electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartphones, smartwatches, calculators or any type of written material inside the examination hall. Log table, paper chits and other unauthorised material are not allowed. If any of these rules are violated, candidates can be disqualified from the exam.

AP EAMCET admit card 2026: What to do if you are not able to download

If any candidate faced an issue while downloading the admit card, he/she can visit the official helpline number mentioned on the website. The authorities have also recommended students take only the hall ticket from the official portal. With examinations fast approaching, candidates need to confirm all the data in their admit cards and complete their final preparations. Students should stay updated with the official announcements so as to avoid a last-minute crisis.