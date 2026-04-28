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Home > Education News > RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City, Date and Download Link Here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City, Date and Download Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Examination 2026.

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 28, 2026 11:38:55 IST

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RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City, Date and Download Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the city intimation slip for the Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories Undergraduate Examination 2026. Candidates appearing for the computer-based test, scheduled to begin on May 7, will be able to download their slips from the Railway Recruitment Board website and other regional websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board is making it easy for them to get the slips they need. The slips give the candidates a chance to plan their travel arrangements in advance.

What is the RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2026

The city intimation slips are the slips released in advance by the RRB informing the candidates about the exam city, date and shift timing. The slips give the candidates an opportunity to plan their logistics even before the release of the official admit card. However, the slips are not considered an admit card. Candidates cannot use these slips as an entry pass to the exam centre.

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RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2026: When were slips released

For the candidates appearing on May 7, 2026, the city intimation slips are already released. In addition, the board has announced a detailed schedule for the remaining exam dates. As per the official schedule, city slips will be released ten days before their respective exam dates. The Board has introduced a phased release of intimation slips to avoid server congestion.

RRB NTPC UG exam 2026: What are the exam dates

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted in multiple phases. The first phase will be on May 7-9, 2026. The second phase of the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted between 13th June and 21st June 2026. There will be no exam on 15th June. Candidates can regularly keep checking with their respective regional RRB website for any updates regarding the exam.

RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2026: How to download

Follow the simple steps below in order to read your city intimation slip:

  • Go to official RRB website or regional portal
  • Click on the link for the RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2026.
  • Enter the login information such as registration number and password or date of birth
  • Submit the details to read the slip.
  • Download the city intimation slip for further use.

It is recommended to keep a printout of the city intimation slip for your convenience while planning your travel and accommodation.

RRB NTPC UG admit card 2026: When will it be released

The RRB NTPC UG exam 2026 admit card will be released separately closer to the exam date. The admit card will have all the information, such as the exact address of the exam centre and the reporting time. The admit card will be the only proof of identity and will be accepted for admission to the exam hall.

What should candidates do next

Candidates need to read all the information shared in the city intimation slip carefully, such as exam date, shift timing and the city allotted to them. Any discrepancies should be brought to the notice of the concerned RRB region as soon as possible. It’s better to book your travel and lodging as early as possible before the exam and not to be concerned about any last-minute fixations. Moreover, please be alert to official notices so that you are not missing out on any new updates regarding the admit card or any other requirements of the exam.

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2026 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check AHSEC Class 12 Scores at Official Website, Pass Percentage And Steps to Download Scorecard Here
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Tags: RRB NTPC city slip download 2026RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam date 2026RRB NTPC UG city intimation slip 2026RRB NTPC UG exam 2026RRB NTPC UG exam city

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RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City, Date and Download Link Here

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RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City, Date and Download Link Here
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City, Date and Download Link Here
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City, Date and Download Link Here
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released: Check Exam City, Date and Download Link Here

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