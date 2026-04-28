Agrim Agarwal Foundation Drives National Action on Mental Health & De-Addiction at AAF Summit 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: At a time when India is witnessing a significant rise in mental health challenges and substance dependency across demographics, the Agrim Agarwal Foundation (AAF) is emerging as a purpose-driven force committed to building a structured, stigma-free mental healthcare ecosystem.

Reinforcing this mission, the Foundation recently hosted the AAF Mental Health Summit 2026 on April 12th in Juhu, Mumbai—bringing together an influential cross-section of mental health professionals, policymakers, corporate leaders, NGOs, and social advocates to address one of the country’s most pressing yet under-discussed crises.

A Growing Crisis That Demands Collective Action

India today stands at a critical inflection point. Rising academic pressures, workplace stress, financial uncertainties, and rapid societal shifts have led to an increase in anxiety, depression, and emotional distress across age groups—from students to working professionals and senior citizens.

Yet, deep-rooted stigma continues to prevent timely intervention, particularly in areas of mental health and addiction.

The Agrim Agarwal Foundation is working to change this narrative—by enabling open conversations, early intervention frameworks, and accessible support systems that treat mental health and addiction as healthcare priorities, not social taboos.

From Awareness to Action: A Structured Approach

Unlike fragmented efforts in the space, AAF is building a holistic, multi-layered model that combines:

Counselling & Emotional Support Services

De-addiction & Rehabilitation Programmes

Community Outreach & Awareness Campaigns

Partnerships with NGOs, CSR bodies, and public institutions

A key differentiator is its focus on long-term rehabilitation and reintegration, positioning addiction not as a failure, but as a treatable health condition requiring sustained care and empathy.

In photo L to R are: Rakesh Agarwal, Sangita Agarwal, Unnati Lohade, Glancy Albuquerque, Comm. Srikant Kesnur, Dr. R. B. Rathod, Dr.SukhmeetKalsi, Vijay Nallawala, Rohit Agarwal, Pankaj Khandelwal, Neeraj Mittal, Faiyaz Chunalwla

AAF Summit 2026: From Dialogue to Direction

The AAF Mental Health Summit 2026 was conceptualised not as a discussion forum, but as a decision-making platform—focused on driving real, scalable outcomes.

Key Strategic Outcomes of the Summit:

Creation of scalable, data-driven frameworks for mental healthcare delivery

Focus on early identification of warning signs and community-level intervention

Development of crisis response and rehabilitation support networks

Alignment of NGOs, corporates, and institutions for large-scale awareness initiatives

Policy-level engagement to influence national mental healthcare reforms

Building on the momentum of the summit, the Foundation has already initiated structured programmes to drive real-world impact.

Driving Corporate Accountability: The AAF Mental Health Pledge

In a significant step towards institutionalising mental wellness in the workplace, the Foundation launched a national corporate pledge initiative.

AAF aims to engage over 300 corporates across India in this nationwide effort, encouraging organisations to formally commit to:

Prioritising the mental well-being of employees

Creating supportive and stigma-free work environments

Enabling access to counselling and mental health resources

This initiative is designed to move mental health from a conversation to a corporate responsibility, embedding it into organisational culture and leadership priorities.

AAF Talks: Amplifying Real Voices, Real Experiences

To further normalise conversations around mental health, the Foundation also launched “AAF Talks”—a public awareness series featuring individuals, experts, and advocates from the mental health ecosystem.

The inaugural session featured Mr.Rohit Agarwal, who spoke about the importance of mental health awareness within communities and the need for collective responsibility in addressing emotional well-being.

AAF Talks aims to create a continuous, relatable dialogue platform where real stories and lived experiences drive awareness, empathy, and action.

Leadership Driving Purpose with Structure

The foundation is led by:

Mrs.Sangita Agarwal – a trained Counsellor and mental health advocate, whose work is rooted in compassion and grassroots engagement

– a trained Counsellor and mental health advocate, whose work is rooted in compassion and grassroots engagement Mr.Rohit Agarwal – a social entrepreneur bringing strategic thinking, partnerships, and scale to the Foundation’s initiatives

Together, they are building a platform that combines empathy with execution, ensuring that mental health moves from conversation to structured care delivery.

A Year-Round Commitment to Mental Wellness

Beyond the summit, AAF has outlined a year-long action roadmap, including:

Nationwide mental health awareness campaigns

Expansion of accessible counselling and support services

Strengthening de-addiction and rehabilitation programmes

Corporate engagement through the Mental Health Pledge initiative

Public education through the AAF Talks series

Community-based initiatives focused on early intervention and education



A Vision for India’s Mental Health Future

“At the heart of our work is a simple belief—that no individual should have to suffer in silence,” the Foundation emphasises.

With a clear mission to make mental healthcare and de-addiction support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free, the Agrim Agarwal Foundation is steadily building a future where emotional well-being is prioritised, and recovery is supported with dignity and hope.

About Agrim Agarwal Foundation (AAF)

The Agrim Agarwal Foundation is a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation focused on mental health awareness, emotional well-being, and de-addiction rehabilitation. Through structured programmes, partnerships, and advocacy, AAF is committed to building a sustainable, inclusive mental healthcare ecosystem in India.

Media Contact:

Sangita Agarwal – 9820215147

Address: 5-E, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai – 400053

Email: info@agrimagarwalfoundation.com

Website: www.agrimagarwalfoundation.com

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