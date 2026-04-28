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Home > Sports News > Top 5 Sports Summer Camps (April-May 2026) for Kids in Hyderabad: Dates, Fees & How to Apply

Top 5 Sports Summer Camps (April-May 2026) for Kids in Hyderabad: Dates, Fees & How to Apply

Hyderabad has lots of summer camps for kids in 2026. These sports summer camps are for children of ages and kids with different interests. Parents should take a look at what each camp offers and sign up early so their child can get a place. If you pick the summer camp for your child they will have a really fun summer they will be active and they will learn new things. Summer camps for children, in Hyderabad are a way for kids to have a fun and active summer

Top 5 Sports Summer Camps (April-May 2026) for Kids in Hyderabad: Dates, Fees & How to Apply

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 28, 2026 12:04:42 IST

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Top 5 Sports Summer Camps (April-May 2026) for Kids in Hyderabad: Dates, Fees & How to Apply

As the summer break is coming up parents in Hyderabad want to find ways to keep their kids busy, active and not stuck to screens all day. Sports camps during the summer are an idea they teach kids new things help them get fit and they have fun too. Hyderabad has lots of options like government sports programs and special camps that focus on fitness and adventure so kids of all ages can join in. These sports summer camps in Hyderabad are really good for kids because they teach them to be healthy follow rules and work together as a team, which also helps them feel more confident.

Here is a list of the sports summer camps in Hyderabad for April, to May 2026.

1. GHMC Summer Sports Coaching Camps

The GHMC Summer Coaching Camps are sports programmes in Hyderabad. They teach over 40 sports like cricket, football and swimming. Kids aged 6 to 16 can join. The camps are in places in Hyderabad. GHMC Summer Sports Coaching Camps are from April 25, to May 31 2026. The fees are in budget , actual fees isn’t disclose yet 

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Parents can apply on the GHMC sports website. They should choose their centre and favourite sport. Many people do applied for it already and it is actually a good choice.

2. Residential Summer Camp India 2026 is being held in Hyderabad.

This camp is really cool because it has sports and yoga and swimming and adventure activities and also teaches kids how to be leaders. Residential Summer Camp India 2026 is perfect for kids who’re 8 to 18 years old and want to have a fun summer, also the camp is very organized so kids can feel safe.

Dates:  May 3 to May 24 2026.

Fee:  Between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000.

If you want your kid to join Residential Summer Camp India 2026 you can fill out the form on the website. Pay the fee to save a spot.

3. Outdoor Kids Summer Camp by Hyderabad Runners has a program called REaCH Program.

This camp is great for kids who love to run and play outside. Outdoor Kids Summer Camp by Hyderabad Runners teaches kids to be fit and have fun while playing games. It is for kids who go to school and want to be healthy, this kids Summer Camp by Hyderabad Runners will happen times during Summer 2026.

The cost/Feeof Outdoor Kids Summer Camp by Hyderabad Runners is different each time.

If you want your kid to join Outdoor Kids Summer Camp, by Hyderabad Runners you can sign up on the Hyderabad Runners website , you can pick the time which suits you 

4. The Little Gym Summer Camp (Banjara Hills)

The Little Gym is a place for kids to spend their summer. This camp is inside. It teaches kids how to do gymnastics and move around. They also have playtime that is structured. The Little Gym Summer Camp is perfect for kids who are 3 to 12 years old. They can improve how well they move and get stronger in a place. To apply parents can sign up their kids by going to The Gym Summer Camp directly or by filling out a form on their website.

Dates: April 24 – June 7 2026

Fees: The cost is different for each group

How to Apply: Parents can sign up their kids by going to The Gym Summer Camp directly or by filling out a form on their website.

5. APTICAA Kids Summer Camp 2026 (Hyderabad)

APTICAA Kids Summer Camp 2026 is a place for kids. They get to do sports like karate and yoga. They also have classes to help them get fit. APTICAA Kids Summer Camp 2026 has things to learn too. This camp is great for kids and it helps them grow as a whole person.  You can apply for APTICAA Kids Summer Camp 2026 on the internet or, by getting in touch with the people who run the camp.

Dates: April 23 – May 23 2026

Fees: It starts at ₹5,500

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Tags: Adventure Camps Hyderabad KidsApril May Summer Camps IndiaFitness Camps for Children IndiaGHMC Sports Camps 2026how to apply summer campsHyderabad Summer Camps 2026Kids Sports Camps HyderabadSummer Activities for Kids Hyderabad

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Top 5 Sports Summer Camps (April-May 2026) for Kids in Hyderabad: Dates, Fees & How to Apply

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Top 5 Sports Summer Camps (April-May 2026) for Kids in Hyderabad: Dates, Fees & How to Apply
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