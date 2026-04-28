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Home > Sports News > DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Delhi Capitals in a 23-over contest, one of the shortest matches in IPL history, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. DC were bowled out for just 75 after a dramatic collapse, and RCB chased it down in just 6.3 overs. Check the full list of shortest IPL games here.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismantle Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 Match 32. | X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismantle Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 Match 32. | X

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: April 28, 2026 11:19:50 IST

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DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List

The Indian Premier League 2026 match 39 held between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 28, Monday, witnessed a dismantling of the hosts. In a season defined by 250-plus scores, RCB’s pace battery, led by Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5), dismantled the Axar Patel-led side for a paltry 75 runs in just 16.3 overs.

RCB required only 6.3 overs (39 balls) to reach the target, but more importantly, the night belonged to Virat Kohli, who became the first player in history to breach the 9,000-run mark in the IPL, and achieving this at his home ground remained a cherry on top. 

Given that, the Kotla Hurricane of yesterday concluded in just 23 total overs, making it one of the shortest chases and matches in the history of the league. Here are five of the shortest completed matches (by total overs bowled) in IPL history:

Five Shortest Matches in IPL History:

Rank Matchup Year Total Overs
1 MI vs KKR 2008 20.5 
2 RCB vs DC 2026 23.0
3 SRH vs RCB 2022 24.1
4 KXIP vs DC 2017 24.5 
5 KKR vs RCB 2017 25.3 

How Many Overs Were Bowled in RCB 49 All Out? 

In the match where Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bowled out for 49—the lowest score in IPL history—a total of 29.1 overs (175 deliveries) were bowled across both innings. 

DC vs RCB IPL 2026 – Lasted Barely 2 Hours 28 Mins 

This historic collapse saw RCB captain Rajat Patidar winning the toss and choosing to bowl. From the very first ball, things went south for Delhi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed debutant Sahil Parakh for a duck immediately, and by the fourth over, the Capitals were in a total nightmare at 13/6. The new ball was zipping around, and heavyweights like KL Rahul (1) and Tristan Stubbs (5) had no answers for the accuracy of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar. It took a lonely 30 from Abishek Porel just to drag Delhi past the 50-mark, eventually finishing with a tiny total of 75.

When RCB came out to bat, the only real question was when Virat Kohli would hit his milestone. Needing 11 runs to make history, he looked completely relaxed back at his home ground. In the sixth over, he tapped a single to reach the 9,000-run mark, becoming the first person ever to do so in the IPL. Devdutt Padikkal played a quick-fire supporting role with 34 off 13 balls, but Kohli finished the job himself, smacking two huge sixes to wrap up the win in just 6.3 overs.

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DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List

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DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List
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