DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Collapse to 75 Sparks One of IPL’s Shortest Matches — Where Does RCB’s 49 Stand? Check Full List

The Indian Premier League 2026 match 39 held between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 28, Monday, witnessed a dismantling of the hosts. In a season defined by 250-plus scores, RCB’s pace battery, led by Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5), dismantled the Axar Patel-led side for a paltry 75 runs in just 16.3 overs.

RCB required only 6.3 overs (39 balls) to reach the target, but more importantly, the night belonged to Virat Kohli, who became the first player in history to breach the 9,000-run mark in the IPL, and achieving this at his home ground remained a cherry on top.

Given that, the Kotla Hurricane of yesterday concluded in just 23 total overs, making it one of the shortest chases and matches in the history of the league. Here are five of the shortest completed matches (by total overs bowled) in IPL history:

Five Shortest Matches in IPL History: