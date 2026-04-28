Top 5 Sports Summer Camps 2026 for Kids in Mumbai and Pune: Dates, Fees, Locations & How to Apply

Parents in Mumbai and Pune wants to find things for their kids to do during the summer vacation. They are looking for activities that will keep their children busy. Sports summer camps are an option because they have a lot of fun things to do outside and kids can learn new skills. The Mumbai and Pune area has a lot of programs. These programs have adventure activities and sports training. Some of these sports summer camps will start taking students in April and May 2026.

Here are the top five sports summer camps in Mumbai and Pune. We have information, about when they’re open and how much they cost and what kids need to do to get in.

1. Malpani Summer Sports Camp (Near Mumbai)

The Malpani Summer Camp operates as a popular residential program which combines sports activities with adventurous experiences and team development training. The camp provides a structured routine which operates in a secure and interactive space for kids between 10 and 15 years old who attend the program. Dates: April 27 to May 5 (multiple batches available) Fees: ₹8,500 to ₹17,000 Location: Near Shirdi (easily accessible from Mumbai) How to Apply: Interested candidates can register online through the official website

2. Athletots Summer Camp 2026 (Pune)

Athletots Summer Camp provides an optimal environment for younger children to develop essential sports skills through enjoyable learning activities which promote interactive learning. The program offers beginners an opportunity to practice athletics while they discover the outdoor environment. Dates: April 6–11, April 27–May 2, May 11–16 Fees: Starting from ₹4,999 Location: Pashan and Sus, Pune How to Apply: Registrations can be completed online via event platforms.

3. WSR Adventure Summer Camp (Lonavala/Karjat)

This camp works best for children who take pleasure in participating in outdoor activities and adventure sports. The program offers various activities which enable kids to develop confidence and resilience through trekking and rappelling and rock climbing and camping experiences.

Dates: April 24–26, May 8–10, May 22–24

Fees: Around ₹6,500 Location: Lonavala and Karjat region

4. Kalakruti Adventure Summer Camp (Mumbai)

The Kalakruti Summer Camp provides children with an opportunity to participate in various sports activities together with outdoor adventures and artistic events. The program aims to build physical strength in students while developing their capacity to work in teams and enhancing their complete personal growth.

Program Dates: The event will take place from April until May 2026 across different time slots.

The program fees: The program fees differ according to the different program options. The program takes place: The program takes place at various locations throughout Mumbai. The official website provides the application process for applicants to follow.

5. Empower Adventure Sports Camp (Near Pune)

The Empower Camp functions as a professionally organized program which provides participants with training in outdoor athletic activities together with leadership development and physical fitness instruction. The program which instructors lead provides students with a structured environment which maintains a fun atmosphere for their educational experience.

Program Dates: The event will take place from April until May 2026 across different time slots.

The program fees: The program fees differ according to the different program options , Registration allows participants to sign up for the event.

Parents can apply for these sports summer camps by visiting the official websites or authorised registration platforms of each camp. Most camps offer simple online forms where basic details, age information and batch preferences need to be filled in. It is advisable to register early as slots fill quickly during peak summer months. Before applying, parents should review camp schedules, safety measures, facilities and refund policies. Some camps may also require advance payment to confirm the booking, while others offer flexible payment options.