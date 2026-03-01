LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Attacks US, Israel Bases To Avenge Khamenei's Death As Trump Vows To Use 'Force That Has Never Been Seen Before'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday delivered a new warning to Iran after Tehran claimed it would retaliate against the United States and Israel following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump cautioned that any attack targeting American or Israeli interests would be met with an overwhelming and unprecedented response.

Trump Vows To Use ‘Force That Has Never Been Seen Before’. Photo: AI
Trump Vows To Use ‘Force That Has Never Been Seen Before’. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 1, 2026 11:54:35 IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday delivered a new warning to Iran after Tehran claimed it would retaliate against the United States and Israel following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump cautioned that any attack targeting American or Israeli interests would be met with an overwhelming and unprecedented response. 

Posting on X Trump said, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before. They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before.” 

Trump’s latest warning follows statements from Iranian officials indicating they plan to retaliate forcefully for earlier strikes. The US president has consistently defended American military action, describing it as an immediate threat from Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities. 

After the United States launched “Operation Epic Fury” on Saturday, Trump urged members of Iran’s security forces to surrender or face severe consequences. He also called on the Iranian public to reclaim control of their government once the conflict eases. 

The escalating tensions stem from a major joint US-Israel military campaign in Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei and several senior Iranian leaders. 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 11:54 AM IST
