Iran Vows 'Most Ferocious' Operation Against Israel, US Bases After Khamenei's Death; UAE, Qatar, Bahrain on High Alert as Massive Mourning Erupts | Watch

Iran Vows 'Most Ferocious' Operation Against Israel, US Bases After Khamenei's Death; UAE, Qatar, Bahrain on High Alert as Massive Mourning Erupts | Watch

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned it will launch the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US military bases in the region. A large gathering was seen in the city of Zanjan, while people also took to the streets in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, and in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region to express grief over his passing.

UAE, Qatar, Bahrain on High Alert as Massive Mourning Erupts. Photos: ANI Grab/ Instagram
UAE, Qatar, Bahrain on High Alert as Massive Mourning Erupts. Photos: ANI Grab/ Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 1, 2026 11:13:09 IST

Iran Vows ‘Most Ferocious’ Operation Against Israel, US Bases After Khamenei’s Death; UAE, Qatar, Bahrain on High Alert as Massive Mourning Erupts | Watch

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned it will launch the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US military bases in the region.

The threat comes as Gulf countries hosting American bases are already assessing the damage from an unprecedented wave of deadly Iranian strikes. UAE, Bahrain, Qatar remain on high alert as explosions are reported from multiple locations.

“The most ferocious offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces will begin any moment now,” the Guards posted on Telegram, adding it will target the “occ”upied territories and American terrorist bases” in the region.

“The hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for a severe, decisive and regrettable punishment for the murderers of the Imam of the Ummah will not let go of them,” the Guards added further. 

Massive Mourning Erupts After Khamenei’s Death

Widespread scenes of sorrow and unrest have been reported across several parts of Iran after the confirmed death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A large gathering was seen in the city of Zanjan, while people also took to the streets in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, and in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region to express grief over his passing. 



Footage shared from various cities shows mourners breaking down in tears, collapsing n anguish, and embracing one another as news of his death spread. 



Crowds assembled outside mosques and in public squares, with some chanting “Death to America’ amid growing anger over the strikes attributed to the United States and Israel, according to Iran’s PressTV.

Khamenei Dead: 40 Days of Public Mourning

Multiple Iranian state media outlets have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest political and religious authority for more than three decades, has died following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran and other targets. 
Iranian state television and the state–run IRNA news agency reported his death, without mentioning Khamenei’s cause of death. 

Also Read: Iran State Media Confirms ‘Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead’: 40 Days of Public Mourning Announced After US-Israel Strikes 

“The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom,” state broadcaster IRIB reported Sunday morning. 

State media also announced a 40-day period of public mourning and a national holiday, even as leaders Netanyahu and Trump earlier claimed responsibility for his killing. 

Also Read:  ‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 11:13 AM IST
Iran Vows 'Most Ferocious' Operation Against Israel, US Bases After Khamenei's Death; UAE, Qatar, Bahrain on High Alert as Massive Mourning Erupts | Watch

Iran Vows 'Most Ferocious' Operation Against Israel, US Bases After Khamenei's Death; UAE, Qatar, Bahrain on High Alert as Massive Mourning Erupts | Watch

QUICK LINKS