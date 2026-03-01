LIVE TV
Iran State Media Confirms 'Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead': 40 Days of Public Mourning Announced After US-Israel Strikes

Multiple Iranian state media outlets have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest political and religious authority for more than three decades, has died following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran and other targets.

Iranians Cheer, Dance and Play Music in Streets After Iran Confirms Khamenei's Death in US-Israel Strikes Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 1, 2026 08:25:49 IST

Multiple Iranian state media outlets have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest political and religious authority for more than three decades, has died following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran and other targets.
Iranian state television and the state–run IRNA news agency reported his death, without mentioning Khamenei’s cause of death.

“The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom,” state broadcaster IRIB reported Sunday morning. 

State media also announced a 40-day period of public mourning and a national holiday, even as leaders Netanyahu and Trump earlier claimed responsibility for his killing. 

Khamenei Family Killed in US-Israel Strikes

Iranian state media reported on Sunday that the daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. The agency reported that, “Iran confirms the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei’s daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law.”



Also Read: Iran Confirms Khamenei Family Killed in US-Israel Strikes: Daughter, Grandchild, Daughter-in-Law & Son-in-Law Dead as Tehran Tensions Explode 

Iran Leader Khamenei Dead: Says Trump

Trump also emphasized his outcry against Khamenei leadership. He termed the Iranian leader as being one of the most evil leaders of all time and went on to argue that his death could be termed as a justice. Trump said that Khamenei had done immeasurable damage to the Iranian people, but also the Americans and other people who had been hurt by the Iranian affairs across the decades. The president presented the development as an accountability moment of the long held grievances.

Trump also put a warning that military action against Iran would be resumed in his post. The implication of the statement is that the leadership and infrastructure of the country is still under constant pressure, which means that the United States is ready to take decisive actions, should a need arise. He placed these measures as a culmination of a bigger move that needed to be made to make sure that Iran could be no longer a threat to the stability of the region and to international security.

Also Read: Loud Explosions, Gunfire Heard in Kabul as Afghanistan-Pakistan Border War Escalates After Airstrikes

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 8:19 AM IST
Iran State Media Confirms ‘Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dead’: 40 Days of Public Mourning Announced After US-Israel Strikes

QUICK LINKS